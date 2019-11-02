BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Jimmy S. Alburquerque of Stafford County received a Doctor of Dental Medicine in Dentistry Advanced Standing, honors at Boston University, Boston, Mass.
TROY UNIVERSITY
Tonyia Warren of Stafford County has been named to the provost’s list for Term 1 of the 2019-2020 academic year at Troy University, Troy, Ala.
