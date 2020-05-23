BRIDGEWATER COLLEGE
Leslie A. Bates, Brandon Floyd, Shelby N. Foosness, Ashton J. Khan and Lindsey E. Winkels of Fredericksburg; Trenity M. Bumbrey of Spotsylvania County; Kelly A. Akers, Caroline T. Antonio, Annika T. Benson, Jezreel M. Chitty and Alexandra L. Green of Stafford County; Tara J. Denise of Ruther Glen; and Tristan J. Supples of Warrenton have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Bridgewater College.
NAZARETH COLLEGE
Emily Brutski of Stafford County has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Nazareth College, Rochester, N.Y.
NORWICH UNIVERSITY
Alexandra Nicole Parent of Fredericksburg, a May graduate of Norwich University in Northfield, Vt., has received a commission into the U.S. Navy.
RICHARD BLAND COLLEGE
Mallory Nicole Cunningham, Kiara Toler and Rylan Williams of Fredericksburg; and Alden G. Di Dio and Jordan Nia Walter of Stafford County have earned an associate degree in science. Danielle P. Keeve of Montross and Christopher M. Mills of Ruckersville are August 2020 candidates for an associate degree in science at Richard Bland College, Williamsburg.
SLIPPERY ROCK UNIVERSITY
Stephanie Jacobsen and Samaria Leggett from Stafford County have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania.
SUNY ONEONTA
Gavin Brown of Spotsylvania County was selected to exhibit artwork in SUNY Oneonta’s 2020 Student Juried Art Exhibition. The exhibition is presented this year by the college’s Martin-Mullen Art Gallery online at lightroom.adobe.com/shares/896eca9e8e5f46c0b260fb122966e6a7.
TALLAHASSEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Joshua Stoner of Fredericksburg has been named to the spring 2020 president’s list at Tallahassee Community College in Florida.
UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Moziah Ferguson of Spotsylvania County was recognized with a Bachelor of Arts in political science during virtual commencement ceremonies at University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences, Lexington, Ky.
WESTERN GOVERNORS UNIVERSITY
Gregory Byram of Stafford County has earned a Master of Business Administration; Tyler Jones of Stafford has earned a Master of Business Administration; Agata Kingsbury of Stafford has earned a Master of Science in management and leadership; David Mercer of Stafford has earned a Master of Science in cybersecurity and information assurance; Jared Smith of Stafford has earned a Master of Business Administration in IT management; Dustin Talkington of Stafford has earned a Master of Science in management and leadership; Matthew Troyer of Spotsylvania County has earned a Master of Science, Cybersecurity and Information Assurance; Paul Yates of Spotsylvania has earned a Master of Science in cybersecurity and information assurance; Natalie Barbich of Spotsylvania has earned a Bachelor of Arts in educational studies; Jason Bryan of Stafford has earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting; Shawn Chao of Spotsylvania has earned a Bachelor of Science in network operations and security; Jennifer Darr of Spotsylvania has earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing; Aspen De La Cruz of Stafford has earned a Bachelor of Science in IT with security emphasis; Adam Funke of Stafford has earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing; Nicole Gilman of Spotsylvania has earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing; Elizabeth Lindsay of Spotsylvania has earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing; Allison Mann of Fredericksburg has earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing; and Megan Robinson of Stafford has earned a Bachelor of Science in business management from Western Governors University, Salt Lake City Utah.
