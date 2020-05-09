ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY
Justin Wright, formerly of Fredericksburg, has received the award for Outstanding Graduate Student in the field of Teaching English as a Second Language and a Master of Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages from Arizona State University, Tempe, Ariz.
BETHANY COLLEGE
Nicholas Melita of Fredericksburg has been inducted into Gamma Sigma Kappa honor society at Bethany College in West Virginia.
CEDARVILLE UNIVERSITY
Maria Jacob of Fredericksburg has received a Bachelor of Science in information technology management from Cedarville University in Ohio.
EASTERN MENNONITE UNIVERSITY
At the annual student recognition ceremony during finals week, Ginny Sorrell of Spotsylvania County was recognized as a tutor of distinction at the Academic Success Center; softball player Emily Davis of King George was recognized for being named both ODAC Player of the Week and Royal Athlete of the Week, March 9–15; and Kiontay Reynolds of King George County will receive the kente at the Donning of the Kente ceremony at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg.
GREENSBORO COLLEGE
Emily Anne Lewis of Fredericksburg has been inducted into Alpha Kappa Delta, the national honor society in sociology, at Greensboro College in North Carolina.
UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI
Caitlyn Brittany Boitnott of Fredericksburg is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts in political science; Elizabeth Barton King of Fredericksburg is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts in Education in elementary education; Bernard Conor Rogan of Stafford County is a candidate for a Bachelor of Business Administration in managerial finance; Taylor Randolph Williams of Somerset is a candidate for a Bachelor of Business Administration in entrepreneurship; and Connell Loughlin Zelazny of Fredericksburg is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts in political science at the University of Mississippi, Oxford, Miss.
