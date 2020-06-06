BELMONT UNIVERSITY
Rochelle Cruz and Kayla Rush of Stafford County and Jordan Steadman of Spotsylvania County achieved the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester Belmont University, Nashville, Tenn.
BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY
Ryan Stanitski of Spotsylvania County has received a Bachelor of Science in physics and been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list; Madison Hatcher of Stafford County and Jake Wortman of Fredericksburg have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Bucknell University, Lewisburg, Pa.
GEORGIA TECH
Adam Bousquet of Spotsylvania County has earned a Master of Science in computer science; Ivan Ren of Stafford County has earned a Master of Science in mechanical engineering; Alexander Laake of Stafford has earned a Master of Science in mechanical engineering Timothy Brumfiel of Stafford has earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering; and Eleana Jordan of Spotsylvania has earned a Bachelor of Science in aerospace engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Ga.
MARY BALDWIN UNIVERSITY
Michaela Beverly of Colonial Beach, Dana Cromer and Sierra Lewis of Gordonsville; Hannah Gessler, Christian Herrera and Hanna West of Culpeper County; Nicholas Jaynes and McKenna Mollner of King George County; and Brittany Schalizki of Barboursville have earned a place on the fall 2019 honors list; and Leila Bouldin of Ruther Glen, Skylar Czerwinski of Locust Grove, and Tamara White of Fredericksburg have earned a place on the fall 2019 dean’s list at Mary Baldwin University, Staunton.
MC DANIEL COLLEGE
Tyler Gerber of King George County earned a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction, and Derek Webber of Stafford County earned a bachelor’s degree in English from McDaniel College, Westminster, Md.
UNIVERSITY OF NORTH GEORGIA
Annabelle K. Perkins of Stafford County has been named to the president’s honor roll during spring 2020 at the University of North Georgia, Dahlonega, Ga.
UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
Shelby A. Macurak of Culpeper County has earned a Master of Health Administration in health administration from The University of Scranton in Pennsylvania.
UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Leah Brodie of Fredericksburg was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah.
VIRGINIA MILITARY INSTITUTE
James T. Granderson has graduated from the Virginia Military Institute, Lexington, and received his commission at the Marine Corps Base Quantico.
