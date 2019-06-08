EASTERN MENNONITE UNIVERSITY
Bruce Craig of Fredericksburg earned a Master of Arts in counseling; Deb Lokrantz of Fredericksburg earned a graduate certificate in restorative justice in education; Mark Loving of Woodford earned a Bachelor of Arts in kinesiology and exercise science; Marisa Brizzolara of Orange County earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Ivan Harris of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Arts in photography and digital media at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg.
EMORY & HENRY COLLEGE
Victoria Berndt of Fredericksburg, Will Harrison–Burris of Culpeper County, Laura Mister of Stafford County and Laurel Roberts of Orange have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Emory & Henry College, Emory.
HOLLINS UNIVERSITY
Jessica Embrey Fizer of Spotsylvania County has received a Master of Arts in Teaching in education; Sarah Beth Brown of Fredericksburg has received a Master of Arts in Teaching in education; Hayley Erin Philippart of Fredericksburg graduated summa cum laude with departmental honors, receiving a Bachelor of Arts in theatre and also being named to the dean’s list; Rachel Elise Conrad of Spotsylvania graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and communication studies and was also named to the dean’s list; and Maya Paige Schattgen of Fredericksburg graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in studio art and was also named to the dean’s list for the 2019 spring semester at Hollins University, Roanoke.
MARY BALDWIN UNIVERSITY
Charde’ Charelle Ferguson of Culpeper County earned a Master of Arts in Teaching; Miranda Ashley Durrer–Davis of Barboursville earned a Master of Business Administration; Karen E. Blakemore of Fredericksburg earned a Master of Healthcare Administration and was named Master of Healthcare Administration Graduate of the Year; Sheila O’Connor Miller of Stafford County earned a Master of Education; Lauren Marie Dueweke of Barboursville earned a Bachelor of Arts; Cameron–Ann Kaitlyn Standish of Colonial Beach earned a Bachelor of Arts; Heather Michelle Toms of Gordonsville earned a Bachelor of Arts; and Kennedi M. Walker of Orange County earned a Bachelor of Social Work at Mary Baldwin University, Staunton.
UNIVERSITY OF MARY WASHINGTON
Tess Marie Hatton of Stafford County has been named to the president’s list for the spring 2019 semester. She has also received the Barbara Diane Hall Memorial Scholarship in Studio Art.
VIRGINIA TECH
Rebecca Schmieley graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in biological systems engineering and minors in biomedical, chemistry and Spanish from Virginia Tech, Blacksburg. She has been accepted into Virginia Tech’s Translational Biology Medicine and Health PhD program beginning in fall 2019.
WILLIAM & MARY
Mary Haley of Bowling Green earned a Bachelor of Science; Thomas Grim of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Arts; Aaliyah Kerr of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Arts; Katerina Kuzel of Fredericksburg earneda Bachelor of Arts; Samantha Malanga of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science; Nansi Rodriguez–Gramajo of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Business Administration; Zachary Sims of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Business Administration; Jarlene Salgado of Ruther Glen earned a Bachelor of Science; Hayley Burton of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Arts; Logan Childress of Spotsylvania earned a Bachelor of Arts; and Mary Frazier of Spotsylvania earned a Bachelor of Science.
Madison Coleman and Mary Haley of Bowling Green; Sildi Bizhyti, Erin Cronce, Elizabeth Davies, Carley Fines, Meghan Gates, Thomas Grim, Samantha Helsley, Kamilah Kerr-El, Kendall Kin, Samantha Malanga, Matthew Petitt, Hailey Phelps, Vanessa Rivera, Finley Roles, Megan Schnellenberger, Jordan Shamukiga, Jamileth Silva, Zachary Sims, James Storen, David Swartz, Genevieve Thomas and Leslie Weber of Fredericksburg; Olivia Askew, Logan Childress, Zachary Cuba, Allison Edwards, Mary Frazier, Marie Freemyers, Grayson Fusaro, Cara Gasperoni and Katharine Ziegler of Spotsylvania; and Lydia Dolvin of Woodford were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at the College of William & Mary, Williamsburg.
BECKER COLLEGE
Tanner Kenney of Culpeper County has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Becker College, Worcester, Mass.
COASTAL CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
Sarah J. Hess and Owen R. Schneider of Stafford County, and Hayley R. Salsberry of Spotsylvania County have been named to the president’s list for the spring 2019 semester; and Skyla Bailey of Montross has been inducted into Beta Beta Beta biology honor society at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C.
NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY
Stacy Turlington of Fredericksburg has been named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Northern Illinois University, Dekalb, Ill.
PARK UNIVERSITY
Curtis D. Ferlin of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Science in management, summa cum laude; and Kimmy L. Lamano of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in management, cum laude, from Park University, Havelock, N.C.
QUEENS UNIVERSITY
OF CHARLOTTE
Laura Branham of Spotsylvania County has been named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Queens University of Charlotte in North Carolina.
SLIPPERY ROCK UNIVERSITY
Samaria Leggett of Stafford County has been named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania.
UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Moziah N. Ferguson of Spotsylvania County has been named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at University of Kentucky, Lexington, Ky.
UNIVERSITY
OF MARYLAND UNIVERSITY COLLEGE
Stephen Lee of Spotsylvania County has been named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at University of Maryland University College, Adelphi, Md.
UNIVERSITY
OF MISSISSIPPI
Mackenzie Cox of King George County earned a Bachelor of Business Administration; Laura King of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science; and Philip King of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Business Administration University of Mississippi, Oxford, Miss.
UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
Rachel Malstrom of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Arts in film and television studies at the University of Vermont, Burlington, Vt.
WORCESTER POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE
Emerson Wyatt Henke of King George County earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts.