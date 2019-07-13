JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
Emily Martinez of Stafford County has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at James Madison University, Harrisonburg.
MARY BALDWIN UNIVERSITY
Hannah Gessler of Culpeper County, Kathryn McCall of Woodford and Deborah Taylor of Spotsylvania County have been named to the spring 2019 honors list; and Michaela Beverly of Colonial Beach, Dana Cromer of Orange County, Kryslyn Fehr of Locust Grove, Sierra Lewis of Gordonsville, McKenna Mollner of King George County and Brittany Schalizki of Barboursville have been named to the deans list for the spring 2019 semester at Mary Baldwin University, Staunton.
VIRGINIA TECH
Nicholas J. Alford of Fredericksburg has been named to the deans list for the spring 2019 semester at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg.
WASHINGTON AND LEE UNIVERSITY
Colin Raymond McKinnon of Spotsylvania County has received a Bachelor of Science in accounting and business administration from Washington and Lee University, Lexington.
BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Jasmine Faye Terry of Woodford has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Baylor University, Waco, Texas.
CHAMPLAIN COLLEGE
Joann Braxton of Spotsylvania County and Rachel Peterson of Locust Grove have been named to the president’s list; and Cynthia Hawthorne and Lucille Murphy of Stafford County have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Champlain College, Burlington, Vt.
DESALES UNIVERSITY
Genevieve A. O’Connor of Spotsylvania County has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at DeSales University, Center Valley, Pa.
FROSTBURG STATE UNIVERSITY
Bradley Blake of Amissville; Brooke Lafayette of Fredericksburg; and Audra Curtin, Alexis Frey, Tanner Jacobs and Sierra Smizer of Stafford County have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Frostburg State University in Maryland.
MIAMI UNIVERSITY
Brooke Lyles of Stafford County and Margo Weber of Spotsylvania County have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence at Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.
NORWICH UNIVERSITY
Anthony John Ellis, Alexandra Nicole Parent and John Perry Robinson of Spotsylvania County have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Norwich University, Northfield, Vt.
PARK UNIVERSITY
Kimberly A. Dean of Stafford County earned a Master of Business Administration in business administration, Frances Meza of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary studies, and Janey Nichole Conerly of Quantico earned an associate’s degree in management at Park University, Parkville, Mo.
ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
Alex Kneipp of Spotsylvania County, Matthew Roca and Ethan Hamilton of Stafford County, and Faith Falco of Colonial Beach have been named to the dean’s list for the 2019 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, N.Y.
SIMMONS UNIVERSITY
Emily Torres of Fredericksburg has earned a Master of Science in Nursing, and Kavita Arora of Stafford County has earned a Master of Science in behavior analysis at Simmons University, Boston, Mass.
SPRINGFIELD COLLEGE
Brooke Hensen of Stafford County has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 term at Springfield College in Massachusetts.
TULANE UNIVERSITY
Kent Ferriss of Stafford County earned a Juris Doctor from the School of Law at Tulane University, New Orleans, La.
UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS
Jennifer Gabris of Fredericksburg earned a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction; Thomas Tutchings of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s degree in information technology and was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, Mass.
UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Tyler Tarrh of Spotsylvania County has been named to the spring 2019 president’s list at University of South Carolina, Sumter, S.C.
VILLANOVA UNIVERSITY
Jacob T. Campbell of Spotsylvania County has been named to the deans list or the spring 2019 semester at Villanova University in Pennsylvania.
WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Rachel Good of Stafford County has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, N.C.
WESTERN GOVERNORS UNIVERSITY
Katie Blankenbaker of Spotsylvania County has earned a Master of Science in educational leadership; Barbara Pearson of Spotsylvania has earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Nicole Turner–Holmes of Spotsylvania has earned a Master of Science in special education; Herta Lohman of Spotsylvania has earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Tabitha Newton of Spotsylvania has earned a Master of Education in instructional design; Naomi Avery of Garrisonville has earned a Bachelor of Science in business management; Danitza Rosas–Salvatierra of Stafford County has earned a Bachelor of Arts in interdisciplinary studies (K-8); John Woodhouse of Stafford has earned a Master of Science in cybersecurity and information assurance; Darryl Chichester of Stafford has earned a Bachelor of Science in network operations and security; Traci Nechamkin of Stafford has earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Amy Mason of Stafford has earned a Bachelor of Arts in special education; Zachary Stickley of Stafford has earned a Master of Science in cybersecurity and information assurance; and Brandy Orr of Woodford has earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Western Governors University.
YORK COLLEGE
Joel Marshall of Spotsylvania County and Jacob Wilhelm of Stafford County have been named to the dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania.