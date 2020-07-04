BRADLEY UNIVERSITY
Delaney Heatter of Fredericksburg has earned a Bachelor of Science in music and entertainment industry at Bradley University, Peoria, Ill.
COASTAL CAROLINA
Danielle La Venuta of Culpeper County and Olivia Fartro, Phoenix Holmes and Hunter Wilfong of Spotsylvania County have been named to the president’s list. Carissa Emory of King George; Robert Gunia, Hannah Kerns, Bethany Newton, Riley Saunders and Courtney Williams of Spotsylvania; and Noelle Briggs, Callista Gleich, Matthew Havrin, Katie Himes, Owen Schneider and Caroline Senter of Stafford have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C.
FRANKLIN & MARSHALL COLLEGE
Erica Stanitski of Spotsylvania County has been named to the honors list at Franklin & Marshall College, Lancaster, Pa.
GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Riley Ritchie of Stafford earned a degree in speech, language and hearing sciences and was awarded the prestigious Craig Linebaugh Service Award at George Washington University.
GERMANNA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Dominique A. Brannan of Spotsylvania County has been named a recipient of the 2020 ADAA Merit Scholar Award, given annually by the American Dental Assistants Association.
JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
Juliana May of Fredericksburg was part of a team that placed first in the project development category of the 2020 Collegiate Wind Competition, topping 11 other universities from around the country. Competitors were challenged to design a turbine to withstand continuous winds of 22-25 meters per second and to research and develop a plan for a hypothetical 100-megawatt wind plant in eastern Colorado. JMU’s wind plant design was judged the best; the JMU turbine design placed fifth.
May graduated in May with a bachelor’s degree in integrated science and technology from James Madison University, Harrisonburg.
LEWIS UNIVERSITY
Steven Mueller of Stafford County was named to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester at Lewis University, Romeoville, Ill.
MIAMI UNIVERSITY
Margo Weber of Spotsylvania County has been named to the spring 2020 president’s list at Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.
MOUNT ST. MARY’S UNIVERSITY
Michael Greenan of Locust Grove and Juliet Whitman of Fredericksburg have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Mount St. Mary’s University, Emmitsburg, Md.
PENSACOLA CHRISTIAN COLLEGE
Abby Buckley, Larisa Diaz Alvarez, Jaedon Evans and Natalie Raines of Spotsylvania County, and Jacqueline Hansen of Stafford County have been named to the spring 2020 president’s list. Ben Cotton and Nelson Plath of Culpeper County; Matthew Allen of King George County; Lindsey LeFort, Trent Raines and Stephen Roofner of Spotsylvania; and Luke Howard, Savannah Oberle and Brianna Yost of Stafford have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Pensacola Christian College in Florida.
ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
Faith Falco of Colonial Beach; Kaleb Dougherty and Kaylee Willard of Spotsylvania County; and Morgan Hamilton, KD Haughton and Sarah Sabal of Stafford County have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, N.Y.
SHENANDOAH UNIVERSITY
Kayla Robey of Amissville; Nicholas Powers and Sydney Viar of Culpeper County; Tatyana Turner of Fredericksburg; AJ Milligan of Gordonsville; Melissa Mainville and Taryn McCormick of Jeffersonton; Jessica Anibal, Theresa Brown, Deeanna Delcoco and Sarah Stillabower of Spotsylvania County; and Tinesha Allen, John Hayes, Alexis Johnson, Sean McGinley and Colleen Schneider of Stafford County have been named to the president’s list. Makenna Alvey and Katherine Sharp of Amissville; Megan Neibert and Mickayla Neibert of Boston; Taylor Ball and Jonathan Shorey of Culpeper; Leah Quick and Justus Whittington of Locust Grove; Lauren Ficklin and Emily Holden of Montross; Paige Hockman of Reva; Mitchel Hale of Ruther Glen; Jay Baker, Amanda Hensen, John Kindig, Benjamin Morley, Ricky Perez–Macia and Alex Ramirez of Spotsylvania; and Jason Griffin, Cody Harrell, Taylor Hayes, Jalen Mims, Madison Nichols, Morgan Robinson, Kalea Saenz, Anna Shenk, James Shofi, Alicia Smith, Austin Ward and Laura Watson of Stafford have been named to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester Shenandoah University, Winchester.
TROY UNIVERSITY
Chiquita Charles of Fredericksburg has been named to the provost’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Troy University, Troy, Ala.
UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Jonathon Brugman of Spotsylvania County has earned a Master of Science in computer science; Marcus Holm of Stafford County has earned a Master of Entertainment Arts in entertainment arts and engineering; and Gabriel Famodu of Stafford has earned a Bachelor of Science in communication at University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah.
WORCESTER POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE
Stephen Matthews of Spotsylvania County was awarded a Master of Science in systems engineering; Ashley Espeland and Declan Williams of Fredericksburg have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, Mass.
