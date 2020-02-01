RICHARD BLAND COLLEGE OF WILLIAM & MARY

Mallory Cunningham and Kiara Toler of Spotsylvania County, and Sarah Moncure of Stafford County have been named to the president’s list; and Lauren Dollins of Orange County, and Damion Hailey, Emma Lazerson and Kathleen Wheeler of Stafford have been named to the dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester at Richard Bland College of William & Mary, Petersburg.

SHENANDOAH UNIVERSITY

Jordan Rice of Fredericksburg was one of nine students who traveled to New Orleans, La., to work at the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship through the Sport Business Association at Shenandoah University, Winchester.

VIRGINIA TECH

The Mid-Atlantic Nursery Trade Show has recognized Nicholas Dzurenda of Fredericksburg as the 2019 Carville M. Akehurst Memorial Scholarship recipient. Dzurenda is pursuing a degree in environmental horticulture, with a minor in civic agriculture at Virginia Tech.

CLEMSON UNIVERSITY

Miranda Grace Petagna of Culpeper County, Khristian J. Curry of Fredericksburg and Stephanie N. Jeziorski of King George County were named to the fall 2019 president’s list; and Ravyn Savanna Galimore of Fredericksburg and Edward S. Williams IV of Brandy Station were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Clemson University in South Carolina.

COASTAL CAROLINA UNIVERSITY

Matthew Hall of Culpeper County earned a Bachelor of Science in marine science; Erin Hebert of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in marine science; Katlyn Lloyd of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Arts in intelligence and national security studies; and Colton Walker of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies in interdisciplinary studies. Danielle La Venuta of Culpeper, Hayley Salsberry of Spotsylvania, and Owen Schneider of Stafford have been named to the president’s list. Adriana Bohon of Amissvile; Carissa Emory and Michael–James Habgood of King George County; Katherine McCoy of Ruther Glen; Brandie Cantrell, Olivia Fartro, Robert Gunia, Phoenix Holmes, Hannah Kerns, Bethany Newton, Riley Saunders, Colton Walker and Hunter Wilfong of Spotsylvania County; and Noelle Briggs, Sarah Dziekowicz, Matthew Havrin and Sarah Hess of Stafford County have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C.

GEORGIA TECH

Matthew Resch of Stafford County has earned a Master of Science in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

GROVE CITY COLLEGE

Elanor Lambert of Jeffersonton has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Grove City College in Pennsylvania.

LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY

Taylor Holt of Spotsylvania County, and Micayla Starnes and Kadence Stanton of Stafford County have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of 2019 at Lincoln Memorial University, Harrogate, Tenn.

Mc

DANIEL COLLEGE

Megan Mesick of Spotsylvania County has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list with honors at McDaniel College, Westminster, Md.

PENSACOLA CHRISTIAN COLLEGE

Lizzie Seroka of Stafford County graduated with a Bachelor of Science from Pensacola Christian College in Florida.

UNIVERSITY OF THE CUMBERLANDS

Amber Moore of Zion Crossroads and Genevieve Wong of Stafford County have been named to the president’s list, and Jesse Kirby of Rixeyville has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Ky.

UNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE

Nicole Bellucci of Culpeper County, Emily Kresho and Morgan Rigual of Fredericksburg, and Gabriela Carlisle and Haley Meyer of Stafford County have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at University of Delaware, Newark, Del.

UPPER IOWA UNIVERSITY

LeeShawn Buhr of Stafford County has been named to the dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester at Upper Iowa University, Fayette, Iowa.

EMERSON COLLEGE

Tatiana Melendez of Fredericksburg has been inducted into the Purple Key Leadership Society at Emerson College, Boston, Mass.

WESTERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY

Ashley Winner of Fredericksburg has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Western Connecticut State University, Danbury, Conn.

WORCESTER POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE

Ashley Espeland and Declan Williams of Fredericksburg were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts.

CHAMPLAIN COLLEGE

Rachel Peterson of Locust Grove has been named to the president’s list, and Lucille Murphy of Stafford County has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Champlain College, Burlington, Vt.

