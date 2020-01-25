BLOOMSBURG UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA
Taylor Hoppe of Fredericksburg was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania.
BOB JONES UNIVERSITY
Micah Lawson of Spotsylvania County has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C.
BRIDGEWATER COLLEGE
Gary L. Boxley, Rachael M. King, Alexis K. McBride and Lindsey E. Winkels of Fredericksburg; Tara J. Denise of Ruther Glen; Kelly A. Akers, Caroline T. Antonio and Mason J. Greene of Stafford County; and Tristan J. Supples of Warrenton have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Bridgewater College.
CEDARVILLE UNIVERSITY
Maria Jacob of Fredericksburg was named to the dean’s honor list, and Hunter Harwell of Culpeper County and Erika Faison of Port Royal were named to the dean’s list for fall 2019 at Cedarville University in Ohio.
DEAN COLLEGE
Zachary Bochenek of Fredericksburg has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Dean College, Franklin, Mass.
EASTERN MENNONITE UNIVERSITY
Lottie Anderson of Amissville, Christine Gray and Brandon Higgins of Culpeper County, Jessica Smith of Gordonsville, Marisa Brizzolara of Orange County, Christine Colson and Emily Young of Spotsylvania County, Alyssa Himsey of Stafford County and Brittney Timmons of Unionville were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg.
JACKSONVILLE STATE UNIVERSITY
Joseph Reintges of Barboursville has received a Bachelor of Science in emergency management from Jacksonville State University in Alabama.
JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
Emily Alvaro of Spotsylvania County graduated with a Master of Occupational Therapy in occupational therapy; Jason Davis of Culpeper County graduated with a Master of Business Administration in business administration executive leadership; Emily Huesgen of Spotsylvania graduated with a Master of Physician Assistant Studies in physician assistant studies; Samantha May of Rixeyville graduated with a Master of Occupational Therapy in occupational therapy; Victoria Olszowy of Stafford County graduated with a Master of Occupational Therapy in occupational therapy; Rachel Stottlar of Fredericksburg graduated with a Master of Physician Assistant Studies in physician assistant studies; Catherine Alfaro of Spotsylvania graduated with a Bachelor of Science in communication studies; Emily Allen of Culpeper graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biology; Rachael Allison of Colonial Beach graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health sciences; Brian Ashton of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary liberal studies; Madison Barber of Gordonsville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology; Keynan Baumgardner of Barboursville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in psychology; William Brooks of Montpelier Station graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English; John Chafee of Gordonsville graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing; Lisa Colelli of Spotsylvania graduated with a Bachelor of Science in intelligence analysis; Karla Conner of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health sciences; Megan Edwards of Barboursville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in nursing; Ariel Farr of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health sciences; Matthew Hoffman of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in history; Kalyn Hounshell of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in anthropology; Stephanie Inskeep of Culpeper graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in nursing; Kaleigh-Clare Johnson of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in communication sciences and disorders; Jared Jones of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in public policy and administration; Noah Karkenny of King George graduated with a Bachelor of Music in music; Delaney Kost of Locust Grove graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in communication studies; Caitlyn Kraft of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work in social work; Terri Lamprinakos of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in nursing; Elizabeth LaRosa of Culpeper graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health sciences; Celestia Lorei of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in media arts and design; Matthew Marshall of King George County graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in international affairs; Taneal Miller–Bastidas of Ruther Glen graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health services administration; Nathan Moore of Spotsylvania graduated with a Bachelor of Science in computer science; Carmen Musso of Culpeper graduated with a Bachelor of Science in communication sciences and disorders; Mikaela Nicole Pesino of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in computer information systems; Catherine Phillips of King George graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in theatre; Issabelle Rice of Culpeper graduated with a Bachelor of Science in psychology; Veronica Russell of Spotsylvania graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in computer information systems; Sarah Skidmore of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Gregory Smetek of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in sociology; Hannah Smetek of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in theatre; Sherry Smith of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in individualized study; Golfam Ali Sobhani of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health sciences; Courtney Wright of Ruther Glen graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in nursing; and Garrett Zinnecker of Woodford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology from James Madison University, Harrisonburg.
LEHIGH UNIVERSITY
Challen Enninful Adu of Culpeper County, and Deborah Walters and Iliana Walters of Fredericksburg attained dean’s list in fall 2019 at Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa.
PENSACOLA CHRISTIAN COLLEGE
Emma Edmonds and Stephen Roofner of Spotsylvania County, and Jacqueline Hansen of Stafford County have been named to president’s list; and Abby Buckley, Jaedon Evans, Lindsey LeFort and Trent Raines of Spotsylvania, and Joe French–Lujan, Luke Howard and Brianna Yost of Stafford have been named to the dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester at Pensacola Christian College in Florida.
SHEPHERD UNIVERSITY
Valerie Owens of Fredericksburg has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Shepherd University, Shepherdstown, W.Va.
TROY UNIVERSITY
Ryan Collier of Fredericksburg has been named to the fall 2019 provost’s list at Troy University in Alabama.
UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN–WHITEWATER
Kaity Soholt of Stafford County has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater.
VALDOSTA STATE UNIVERSITY
Gregory De Oleo of Stafford County has earned a spot on the fall 2019 dean’s list at Valdosta State University in Georgia.
WOFFORD COLLEGE
Caroline Quinn Ponchock of Fredericksburg has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Wofford College, Spartanburg, S.C.
YORK COLLEGE OF PENNSYLVANIA
Diana Corrao of Spotsylvania County, Isabel Cox and Jacob Wilhelm of Stafford County, Madison Kauffmann of Culpeper County and Claire Shorb of Rixeyville were named to the dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania.
