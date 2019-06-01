GERMANNA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
David Mausolf of Spotsylvania County has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Germanna Community College.
VIRGINIA MILITARY INSTITUTE
Anthony Sposato and Caroline Nguyen of Spotsylvania County have graduated from Virginia Military Institute in Lexington. Sposato earned a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering, minor in mathematics, and graduated as a second lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps. He will attend The Basic School this fall. Nguyen earned a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering and nuclear engineering concentration. She will attend the United States Marine Corps Officer Candidates School in the fall.
COASTAL CAROLINA UNIVERSIITY
Kaitlyn N. Coleman, Allyson D. Deremer, Kiley S. Jillisky, Hannah G. Kerns, Riley O. Saunders, Colton J. Walker and Hunter G. Wilfong of Spotsylvania County; Janson J. Doyle, Matthew J. Havrin and Veronica L. Olszowy of Stafford County; Talisa P. Effinger of Locust Grove; Michael-James J. Habgood of King George County; and Gabrielle J. MacKeown of Amissville were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C.
BLUEFIELD COLLEGE
Brittney Kate Burton of Spotsylvania County, Samuel Freytes Rivera and Gabrielle Wentling of Fredericksburg, and Shavanni Sydnor of Ruther Glen accepted diplomas during the inaugural Master of Arts in Biomedical Science Commencement at Bluefield College.
EASTERN MENNONITE UNIVERSITY
Hannah Nichols of Spotsylvania County received the Student Government Recognition award given for service as SGA Senator, 2018–19, at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg.
KUTZTOWN UNIVERSITY
Lauren Parker of Spotsylvania County has been named tot he dean’s list and inducted into the National Society of Leadership and Success, and Andrew Nicholas Witalec of Stafford County has been named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania.
BRADLEY UNIVERSITY
Delaney Heatter of Stafford County was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Bradley University, Peoria, Ill.
CEDARVILLE UNIVERSITY
Erika Faison of Port Royal was named to the dean’s list at Cedarville University in Ohio.
CLARION UNIVERSITY
Jennifer Taylor of Fredericksburg was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA COLLEGE
Raven Neal of Spotsylvania County has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Columbia College in Missouri.
DEPAUW UNIVERSITY
Zachary Batt of Stafford County has been awarded a Bachelor of Arts in English literature and named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at DePauw University, Greencastle, Ind.
EAST STROUDSBURG UNIVERSITY
Alphonzo Trice of Fredericksburg will graduate with a Bachelor of Science in sport management at East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania.
EMERSON COLLEGE
Rylan Keeler and Brigit O’Malley of Fredericksburg and Nathaniel Strobl of Stafford County have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Emerson College, Boston, Mass.
GETTYSBURG COLLEGE
John Finn of Spotsylvania County has received a Bachelor of Arts from Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania.
GREENSBORO COLLEGE
Emily Ann Lewis of Fredericksburg and Nubkaaj Adora Txakeeyang of Culpeper County have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Greensboro College in North Carolina.
JACKSONVILLE STATE UNIVERSITY
Joseph Reintges of Barboursville was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Jacksonville State University in Alabama.
NAZARETH COLLEGE
Emily Brutski of Stafford County has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Nazareth College, Rochester, N.Y.
CLEMSON UNIVERSITY
Brooke West of King George County graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in marketing; Hanna M. Bruno of Stafford County graduated with a Bachelor of Science in marketing; Francis Joseph Cline of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice; and Dylan J. Good of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in management from Clemson University in South Carolina.
NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Anna Repp of Fredericksburg and Jasmine R. Heyward of Spotsylvania County were recently named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Northeastern University, Boston, Mass.
SHEPHERD UNIVERSITY
Mitchell R. Arthur, Seone L. Goode and Noah Hertert of Fredericksburg were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester Shepherd University, Shepherdstown, W.Va.
SOUTHSIDE VIRGINIA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Cameron J. Lewis of King George County has completed the Power Line Worker Training Program at Southside Virginia Community College, Blackstone.
TALLAHASSEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Kenneth Stoner of Fredericksburg was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Tallahassee Community College in Florida.
TRINE UNIVERSITY
Christopher Garrity of Stafford County has been named to the president’s list for the spring 2019 term at Trine University, Angola, Ind.
TROY UNIVERSITY
Ryan Collier of Fredericksburg has been named to the provost’s list for the spring semester/Term 4 of the 2018-2019 academic year at Troy University in Alabama.
UNIVERSITY OF
THE CUMBERLANDS
Jesse Kirby of Rixeyville has been named to the spring 2019 president’s list at University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Ky.
UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS
Joel S. Thompson of Fredericksburg earned a Juris Doctor; and Tricia M. Roberson of King George County earned a Bachelor of General Studies in liberal arts and sciences at the University of Kansas, Lawrence, Kan.
UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
Rachel Malstrom of Stafford County has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at the University of Vermont, Burlington, Vt.