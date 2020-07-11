JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
Kayla Brown, Kelsey Parker and Caroline Shaffer of Amissville; Shepard Burris, Emma Gilbert, Kristin Manz and Kyra Schaff of Barboursville; Alexis Bates, Katherine Elliott, Tiffany Nguyen, Clayton Rice and Priscilla Soria of Culpeper County; Allie Garrison, Camille Lynch, Mary Grace McGregor and Cardyn Winn of Fredericksburg; Elizabeth Bogin of Jeffersonton; Katie Bentz, Abigail Burch, Cailey Doyle and Elizabeth Elia of King George County; Trinitee Rodman of Locust Grove; Emma Oliver of Montross; Makayla Baxter and Dorianna Hill of Orange County; William Burton and Edwin Cutright of Reva; Moyosore Abbey–Bada, Amber Barker, Savannah Brown, Kayla Chumley, Chloe Conway, Kathryn Dobyns, Madalyn Ferlazzo, Nolan Harrington, Mark Jockin, Andrew Joyce, Emma Knaus, Rachel Llufrio, Cory Longenecker, Lindsay Manchester, Eleni Martinez, Grace Mayer, Hannah Mearns, Tomona Mims, Nicole Morrow, Caitlyn North, Theresa Pickering, Noel Sloss, Anna Steele and Abigail Weiderhold of Spotsylvania County; Teresa Awuah, Rachel–Spivey Barbrow, Amber Battle, Mikayla Baugh, Chesney Benson, Emily Brown, Catherine Camden, Madelyn Counsell, Erin Davis, Michaela Flanagan, Madison Giarratana, Raeanna Grey, Taylor Guthrie, Savannah Haley, Hannah Hartway, Ashleigh Heider, Steven Hunt, Antonia Hurd, Carver Johnson, Eric Keener, Noah Kolafa, Ryley Margheim, Emily Martinez, Juliana May, Alayna Meleason, Brittany Miller, Rebecca Millson, Travis Morgan, Nicholas Moxley, Larry Neal, Isaiah Ortiz, Francesca Parks, Lixlia Perez–Planell, Simone Robb, Monica Slater, William Stimpson and Nicole Wilson of Stafford County; and Erin Chiumento of Zion Crossroads have been named to the spring 2020 president’s list.
Masen Armel, Madison Burwitz, Madison Heiser, and Brian Sauerwald of Amissville; Hannah Herndon, Camryn Lutz, Katherine Reebals and Anna Samuels of Barboursville; Chase Myers of Brandy Station; Carley Graves of Colonial Beach; Clare Cottrell, Sang Dai, Sarah Humphreys, Jachelle Johnson, Tae Kim, Karington Kovacs, Jazmin Mack, Ketrin McCall, Riquoa Robinson, Christopher Shaw and Megan Shumate of Culpeper; Ahneliese Folwaczny of Dumfries; David Deaderick, Jordyn Miller, Luke Pineda and Elizabeth Shepherd of Fredericksburg; Makenzie Alston of Gordonsville; Caroline Steimel and Kylee Wiggins of Jeffersonton; Sophia DeRieux, Kayla Dodge, John Frank, Hannah Hanks, Kate Hurley, Christopher Klopp, Madelyn Koban, Regan Lenzi, Cole Monroe, Emma Morrow, Sidney Mrotek, Harrison Ou, Catherine Phillips, Zoe Simms, Ethan Slachter, Kimberlyn Stuart and Anthony Wood of King George; Brianna Dunn, Jack Giordano and Courtney Schlund of Locust Grove; Kimberly Clarke of Montross; Kara Deeds and Tyler Webster of Orange; Amanda Brown of Rhoadesville; Ryan Malloy of Rixeyville; Caleb Hackett of Ruther Glen; Victoria Alicandro, Natalie Amey, James Ashley, Avery Bledsoe, Taylor Boruch, Gabriella Bouloy, Makenzi Buchanan, Carlyn Campbell, Jacob Christian, Alyson Christman, Kathryn Christman, Renee Colelli, Abigail Craig, Naveena Deva, Cameron Dodson, Madeline Enos, Hanna Ervin, Trevor Ferares, Kiley Finnerin, Allison Foster, Cody Girone, Anna Grasso, Rhiley Harris, Holly Haus, Amber Holladay, Camden Hollowell, Erik Idrizi, Kelsea Jones, Anna Jordan, Sydney Keane, Alice Klein, Oliver Kriska, James Lastes, Megan McBride, Emma Mearns, Kyle Moore, Caroline Mork, Brianna Nassiri, Briana Paris, Katherine Presutto, Kayla Reibsome, Blake Rivellese, Toriana Rollins, Olivia Santos, Rachel Seay, Abigail Short, Salma Vazquez Silva, Allison Simpson, Dylan Sipler, Sarah Sturtevant, David Sylvia, Caitlin Thrift, Morgan Uhlick, William White, Kaniya Whiting, Janae Winston and Rebekah Yorio of Spotsylania; Jillian Baltzelle, Ashley Batitto, Jessica Beacham, Demetrius Bell, Grace Boles, Samuel Bowers, Lauren Bristow, Nicholas Broger, Isabella Bukovich, Jillian Clark, Caroline Clay, Henry Counsell, Jacob Dean, Zachary DeBey, Madisen Divine, Mary D’Lugos, Marley Dubberly, James Ehrmann, Timothy Erdelatz, John Etheridge, Ryan Fard, Chase Farrell, Sean Flanagan, Sandra Fleku, Nathaniel Flynn, Cassidy Fox, Christina Gerlach, James Giknavorian,Olivia Giknavorian, Amanda Hall, Jakob Hughes, Brent Hutchinson, Olivia Irr, Kayla Jackson, Ruby Jackson, Jessica Jerrell, Liam Kauthen, Julia Kim, Jordan Layne, Olivia Leaman, Cole Lewis, Tyler Machi, Brittany McGraw, Kathryn Monaghan, Melanny Morales–Parada, Aaron Morgan, Lauren Morgan, Preston Morgan, Courtney Moulton, Zachary Mountjoy, Kathryn Moyer, Kamiryn Muhlenbruck, Nathan Oltman, Briella Ouellette, Jordyn Prouty, Cameron Quinn, Sabrina Schnepfe, Lars Soholt, Katherine Surette, Lucy Utz, Bailee Walker, Jacob Walz, Mackenzie Weakland, Makenzie Williams, Julia Wobensmith, George Yuschak and Rachel Zimmerman of Stafford; Kaleb Marshall of Unionville; Wyatt English and Lucas Wyszynski of Westmoreland County; Kaila Bruemmer of Woodford; and Jordan Cherry of Zion Crossroads have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at James Madison University, Harrisonburg.
