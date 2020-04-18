THE CITADEL
Kohl Hammer of Stafford County will be one of the cadets entrusted to lead the South Carolina Corps of Cadets during the 2020–2021 academic year at The Citadel, Charleston, S.C.
PHI KAPPA PHI
The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Crista Bain of Spotsylvania County was inducted at North Carolina State University. Kaitlyn Johnson of Locust Grove was inducted at Radford University. Alexis Robinson of Ruther Glen was inducted at Radford University. Jazmin Maten of Stafford County was inducted at Radford University. Leah Garza of Stafford was inducted at Fordham University. Emma Gilbert of Barboursville was inducted at James Madison University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.