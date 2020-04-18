THE CITADEL

Kohl Hammer of Stafford County will be one of the cadets entrusted to lead the South Carolina Corps of Cadets during the 2020–2021 academic year at The Citadel, Charleston, S.C.

PHI KAPPA PHI

The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Crista Bain of Spotsylvania County was inducted at North Carolina State University. Kaitlyn Johnson of Locust Grove was inducted at Radford University. Alexis Robinson of Ruther Glen was inducted at Radford University. Jazmin Maten of Stafford County was inducted at Radford University. Leah Garza of Stafford was inducted at Fordham University. Emma Gilbert of Barboursville was inducted at James Madison University.

