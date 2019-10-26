BRIDGEWATER COLLEGE
Leslie A. Bates of Fredericksburg is serving as stage manager for the production of “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead” at the Theatre at Bridgewater College, Bridgewater.
JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
Cooper McConnell Shaw of Fredericksburg performed in the musical “Twelfth Night” at James Madison University School of Theatre and Dance, Harrisonburg.
SHEPHERD UNIVERSITY
Seone Lindo Goode of Fredericksburg has been awarded the Burkhart General Scholarship, and Peyton Marie Lindblad of Spotsylvania County has been awarded the Erma Ora Byrd Memorial Scholarship at Shepherd University, Shepherdstown, W.Va.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.