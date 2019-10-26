BRIDGEWATER COLLEGE

Leslie A. Bates of Fredericksburg is serving as stage manager for the production of “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead” at the Theatre at Bridgewater College, Bridgewater.

JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY

Cooper McConnell Shaw of Fredericksburg performed in the musical “Twelfth Night” at James Madison University School of Theatre and Dance, Harrisonburg.

SHEPHERD UNIVERSITY

Seone Lindo Goode of Fredericksburg has been awarded the Burkhart General Scholarship, and Peyton Marie Lindblad of Spotsylvania County has been awarded the Erma Ora Byrd Memorial Scholarship at Shepherd University, Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Tags

Load comments