EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
Ayden Dixon of King George County has been named to the chancellor’s list for the fall 2019 term at East Carolina University, Greenville, N.C.
FREED–HARDEMAN UNIVERSITY
Marshal Maiwald of Stafford County was named to the president’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Freed–Hardeman University, Henderson, Tenn.
FROSTBURG STATE UNIVERSITY
Bradley Blake of Amissville and Alexis Frey of Stafford County have been named to the dean’s list with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average; Audra Curtin and Sierra Smizer of Stafford, and Brooke Lafayette, Jordan Patrick and Taylor Patrick of Fredericksburg have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Frostburg State University in Maryland.
GERMANNA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Sarah French of Culpeper County has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Germanna Community College.
GREENSBORO COLLEGE
Emily Ann Lewis of Fredericksburg and Nubkaaj Adora Txakeeyang of Culpeper County have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Greensboro College in North Carolina.
MIAMI UNIVERSITY
Margo Weber of Spotsylvania County has been named to the president’s list, and Brooke Lyles and Wendy Poe of Stafford County have been named to the dean’s list at Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.
NORWICH UNIVERSITY
Anthony John Ellis and Robert Chandler Mosher of Spotsylvania County have been recognized on the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Norwich University, Northfield, Vt.
PURCHASE COLLEGE, SUNY
Erin Pollack of Jeffersonton has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Purchase College, the State University of New York in Purchase, N.Y.
TREVECCA NAZARENE UNIVERSITY
Ashley Vance of Fredericksburg has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Trevecca Nazarene University, Nashville, Tenn.
UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS LOWELL
Molly Moss of Spotsylvania County has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at UMass Lowell.
WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Rachel Good of Stafford County has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Wake Forest University, Winston–Salem, N.C.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.