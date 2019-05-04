PHI KAPPA PHI
Local residents were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Mary Passley of Stafford County and Kara Rombough of Fredericksburg were initiated at University of Lynchburg. Emme Harvey of Stafford was initiated at East Carolina University. Kevin Arnold of Stafford was initiated at University of Alabama at Birmingham. William Smith II, of Fredericksburg was initiated at United States Military Academy.
BOB JONES UNIVERSITY
Jackson Lawson of Spotsylvania County was a finalist in the inaugural Bell Prize academic paper competition hosted by the Seminary and School of Religion at Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C.
BRIDGEWATER COLLEGE
Jacob T. Moskowitz of Orange County received a Major of the Year award in athletic training during the annual awards ceremony at Bridgewater College, Bridgewater.
MARY BALDWIN UNIVERSITY
Michaela Beverly of Colonial Beach received the Scholar Athlete Award at the annual Honors Convocation at Mary Baldwin University, Staunton.
M
c
DANIEL COLLEGE
Megan Mesick of Fredericksburg performed with the Westminster Symphony Orchestra, Westminster, Md.
SHEPHERD UNIVERSITY
Peyton Marie Lindblad of Spotsylvania County was named a McMurran Scholar at Shepherd University, Shepherdstown, W.Va.