ARCADIA UNIVERSITY

Katherine Lamb–Shapard of Spotsylvania County has earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in illustration from Arcadia University, Glenside, Pa.

CEDARVILLE UNIVERSITY

Erika Faison of Port Royal was named to the dean’s honor list, and Hunter Harwell of Culpeper County was named to the dean’s list for spring 2020 at Cedarville University in Ohio.

CLEMSON UNIVERSITY

Stephanie N. Jeziorski of King George County and Miranda Grace Petagna of Culpeper County have been named to the president’s list, and Mary Anne Briggs of Stafford County and Ravyn Savanna Galimore of Spotsylvania County have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Clemson University in South Carolina.

COASTAL CAROLINA UNIVERSITY

John Campbell, a finance major from Fredericksburg; Callista Gleich, a marine science major from Fredericksburg; Matthew Hall, a marine science major from Culpeper County; Matthew Havrin, an intelligence and national security studies major from Fredericksburg; Sarah Hess, an early childhood education major from Stafford County; Joshua Morris, a recreation and sport management major from Stafford; and Courtney Williams, a marine science major from Spotsylvania County have graduated from Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C.

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON

Allison Hansen of Stafford County and Mason Allen of Fredericksburg were named to the president’s list for spring 2020 at College of Charleston in South Carolina.

EMERSON COLLEGE

Madison Douglas, Brigit O’Malley and Nathaniel Strobl of Stafford County; Rylan Keeler of Fredericksburg; and Ava Sparico of Ruther Glen have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Emerson College, Boston, Mass.

ITHACA COLLEGE

Gabriel Evans of Stafford County was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Ithaca College, Ithaca, N.Y.

MARY BALDWIN UNIVERSITY

Michaela Beverly of Colonial Beach earned a Bachelor of Arts magna cum laude; Dana Cromer of Gordonsville earned a Bachelor of Arts; and Sierra Lewis of Gordonsville earned a Bachelor of Arts cum laude at Mary Baldwin University, Staunton.

MIAMI UNIVERSITY

Wendy Poe of Stafford County was named to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester at Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.

MUHLENBERG COLLEGE

Joshua Barnett of Stafford County has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester Muhlenberg College, Allentown, Pa.

NORTHAMPTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Taniesha Alexander of Fredericksburg has graduated with a specialized diploma in health care billing and coding from Northampton Community College, Bethlehem, Pa.

NORWICH UNIVERSITY

Kerry J. Coakley of Stafford County has earned a Bachelor of Science in management; and Anthony John Ellis of Spotsylvania County has been has been recognized on the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Norwich University, Northfield, Vt.

RICHARD BLAND COLLEGE

Emma Lazerson and Sarah Moncure of Stafford County, and Kiara Toler of Spotsylvania County have been named to the president’s list; and Alden Di Dio of Stafford has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Richard Bland College of William & Mary, Petersburg.

TROY UNIVERSITY

Ryan Collier of Fredericksburg has been named to the chancellor’s list for the spring 2020 at Troy University, Troy, Ala.

UNIVERSITY OF IOWA

China–Lee Brown of Stafford County has earned a Bachelor of Arts in health and human physiology at University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa.

