ARCADIA UNIVERSITY
Katherine Lamb–Shapard of Spotsylvania County has earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in illustration from Arcadia University, Glenside, Pa.
CEDARVILLE UNIVERSITY
Erika Faison of Port Royal was named to the dean’s honor list, and Hunter Harwell of Culpeper County was named to the dean’s list for spring 2020 at Cedarville University in Ohio.
CLEMSON UNIVERSITY
Stephanie N. Jeziorski of King George County and Miranda Grace Petagna of Culpeper County have been named to the president’s list, and Mary Anne Briggs of Stafford County and Ravyn Savanna Galimore of Spotsylvania County have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Clemson University in South Carolina.
COASTAL CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
John Campbell, a finance major from Fredericksburg; Callista Gleich, a marine science major from Fredericksburg; Matthew Hall, a marine science major from Culpeper County; Matthew Havrin, an intelligence and national security studies major from Fredericksburg; Sarah Hess, an early childhood education major from Stafford County; Joshua Morris, a recreation and sport management major from Stafford; and Courtney Williams, a marine science major from Spotsylvania County have graduated from Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C.
COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON
Allison Hansen of Stafford County and Mason Allen of Fredericksburg were named to the president’s list for spring 2020 at College of Charleston in South Carolina.
EMERSON COLLEGE
Madison Douglas, Brigit O’Malley and Nathaniel Strobl of Stafford County; Rylan Keeler of Fredericksburg; and Ava Sparico of Ruther Glen have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Emerson College, Boston, Mass.
ITHACA COLLEGE
Gabriel Evans of Stafford County was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Ithaca College, Ithaca, N.Y.
MARY BALDWIN UNIVERSITY
Michaela Beverly of Colonial Beach earned a Bachelor of Arts magna cum laude; Dana Cromer of Gordonsville earned a Bachelor of Arts; and Sierra Lewis of Gordonsville earned a Bachelor of Arts cum laude at Mary Baldwin University, Staunton.
MIAMI UNIVERSITY
Wendy Poe of Stafford County was named to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester at Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.
MUHLENBERG COLLEGE
Joshua Barnett of Stafford County has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester Muhlenberg College, Allentown, Pa.
NORTHAMPTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Taniesha Alexander of Fredericksburg has graduated with a specialized diploma in health care billing and coding from Northampton Community College, Bethlehem, Pa.
NORWICH UNIVERSITY
Kerry J. Coakley of Stafford County has earned a Bachelor of Science in management; and Anthony John Ellis of Spotsylvania County has been has been recognized on the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Norwich University, Northfield, Vt.
RICHARD BLAND COLLEGE
Emma Lazerson and Sarah Moncure of Stafford County, and Kiara Toler of Spotsylvania County have been named to the president’s list; and Alden Di Dio of Stafford has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Richard Bland College of William & Mary, Petersburg.
TROY UNIVERSITY
Ryan Collier of Fredericksburg has been named to the chancellor’s list for the spring 2020 at Troy University, Troy, Ala.
UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
China–Lee Brown of Stafford County has earned a Bachelor of Arts in health and human physiology at University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa.
