PHI KAPPA PHI
Elizabeth Nelson of Reva was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at The University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
EASTERN MENNONITE UNIVERSITY
Mark Loving of Woodford went to Local Context, Mathew Zimmerman of Partlow went to Puerto Rico, Alyssa Himsey of Fredericksburg went to South Africa, and Christine Colson of Spotsylvania County went to Washington, D.C., as part of the summer cross cultural program at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg.
JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
Army ROTC cadets Alejandro Torres, Catherine Camden and Larry Neal of Stafford County and David Sylvia of Fredericksburg assisted in placing 7,008 flags to honor fallen veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Global War on Terror in Iraq and Afghanistan for Veterans Day at James Madison University, Harrisonburg.
KANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY
Michelle Koczan of Spotsylvania County was wardrobe supervisor for the production of “A Christmas Carol: The Musical” at Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kan.
WESTERN GOVERNORS UNIVERSITY
Amie Cole of Stafford County has earned a Master of Science, Nursing in leadership and management; Dana Hales of Stafford has earned a Master of Science, Nursing in leadership and management; Justin Savoy of Fredericksburg has earned a Master of Science in educational leadership; C’Andre Dabney of Stafford has earned a Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity and information assurance; Ranier De La Cruz of Stafford has earned a Bachelor of Science in information technology with security emphasis; Alvine Donfack of Spotsylvania has earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Ronald Hobbs of Spotsylvania has earned a Bachelor of Science in information technology; Casey Nutsch of Stafford has earned a Bachelor of Science in information technology with software emphasis; Jason Orlando of Spotsylvania has earned a Bachelor of Science in information technology; Reese Paxton of Stafford has earned a Bachelor of Science in business management; April Swords of Stafford has earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Emma Wendt of Spotsylvania has earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, online from Western Governors University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.