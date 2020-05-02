CENTRE COLLEGE
Maran Lee of Spotsylvania County has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 term at Centre College, Danville, Ky.
SHENANDOAH UNIVERSITY
Timothy Nichols of Stafford County served as a member of the crew for the horror film “GetAWAY,” a Shenandoah University-produced flick that is making its world première in June at the 20th annual deadCenter Film Festival. “GetAWAY” beat out thousands of independent films to earn a spot at the prestigious festival, which takes place each year in Oklahoma City, Okla.
TALLAHASSEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Logan Hanson of Fredericksburg has graduated with a degree from Tallahassee Community College in Florida.
