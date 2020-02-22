THE CITADEL
Logan Treiber of Fredericksburg has been named to the president’s list, and Bryan Dela Cruz of Fredericksburg has achieved gold star recognition and been placed on the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at The Citadel, Charleston, S.C.
COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Andres Carr of Spotsylvania County has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Columbia University, New York City, N.Y.
FLORIDA TECH
Nicole Carpenter of Stafford County has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Florida Institute of Technology, Melbourne, Fla.
LONGWOOD UNIVERSITY
Eli Carr of Spotsylvania County has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Longwood University in Farmville.
RANDOLPH–MACON COLLEGE
Caitlyn Frances Cooper of Ruther Glen has received a Bachelor of Arts in accounting at Randolph–Macon College in Ashland.
UNIVERSITY OF DALLAS
An Le of Fredericksburg has been named to the fall 2019 honor roll at University of Dallas, Irving, Texas.
UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Olivia Brooks and Amberly Starner of Fredericksburg, Abigail Davis of King George County, Taylor Dehaven and Kieran Kirk of Warrenton, Hope Manninen of Ruther Glen, and Kirsta Ruby of Spotsylvania County have been named to the president’s list for the fall 2019 semester. Serenity Armstrong, Steven Dean, Grant Fuller and Rebekah Rutherford of Fredericksburg; Mackenzie Blomstrom of Dumfries; Tegan Campbell, Austin Horton, Katherine May and Brittany Morse of Stafford County; and Landin Thorsted of King George have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of South Carolina, Columbia, S.C.
UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA
Gina Elkin of Spotsylvania County has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Virginia, Charlottesville.
