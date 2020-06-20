BLOOMSBURG UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA
Taylor Hoppe of Fredericksburg was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, Bloomsburg, Pa.
CASTLETON UNIVERSITY
Laura Scarbeck of Spotsylvania County was named to the president’s list for the spring semester of the 2019–2020 academic year at Castleton University, Castleton, Vt.
EASTERN MENNONITE UNIVERSITY
Lottie Anderson of Amissville; Christine Colson, Hannah Nichols and Emily Young of Spotsylvania County; Clover Cooper of Barboursville; Christine Gray, Brandon Higgins and Morgan Tricarico of Culpeper County; Alyssa Himsey of Stafford County; and Jessica Smith of Gordonsville were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg.
FLORIDA TECH
Jenny Reeb of Spotsylvania County and Nicole Carpenter of Stafford County were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Florida Institute of Technology, Melbourne, Fla.
KENNESAW STATE UNIVERSITY
Rachel Jacob of Fredericksburg was named to the president’s list, and David Clifford and Noah Abrahims of Spotsylvania County were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Kennesaw State University in Georgia.
LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY
Kadence Stanton of Stafford County was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester of 2020 at Lincoln Memorial University, Harrogate, Tenn.
MARY BALDWIN UNIVERSITY
Michaela Beverly of Colonial Beach, Sierra Lewis of Gordonsville; Christian Herrera, Nicholas Jaynes, Hannah Gessler and Hanna West of Culpeper County; and Skylar Czerwinski of Locust Grove have earned a place on the spring 2020 honors list. Aspasia Sheppard of Spotsylvania County and Mckayla Thomas of Stafford County have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list. Beverly also received the Scholar Athlete Award, and McKenna Mollner of King George County received the Study Abroad Scholarship and Dana Suzanne Cromer of Gordonsville was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa at Mary Baldwin University, Staunton.
MORAVIAN COLLEGE
Kevin Darling of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Arts at Moravian College, Bethlehem, Pa.
OHIO UNIVERSITY
Sophia Boothby of Spotsylvania County has received a Bachelor of Arts; Boothby and Annmarie Hoppel of Fredericksburg qualified for the spring semester 2020 dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens, Ohio.
SHENANDOAH UNIVERSITY
Taylor Ball of Culpeper County graduated with a degree in history; Ashley Culberson of Fredericksburg graduated with a degree in perform arts leadership and management; Lauren Ficklin of Montross graduated with a degree in music education; Mitchell Fleming of Stafford County graduated with a degree in business administration; Cody Harrell of Stafford graduated with a degree in psychology; Taylor Hayes of Stafford graduated with a degree in nursing; John Hubbard of Stafford graduated with a degree in business administration; Shana McMeans of Culpeper graduated with a degree in exercise science; Megan Neibert of Boston graduated with a degree in nursing; Mickayla Neibert of Boston graduated with a degree in nursing; Nicholas Powers of Culpeper graduated with a degree in exercise science; Leah Quick of Locust Grove graduated with a degree in exercise science; Kayla Robey of Amissville graduated with a degree in elementary education; Morgan Robinson of Stafford graduated with a degree in business administration; Madeleine Rodman of Spotsylvania County graduated with a degree in exercise science; Tatyana Turner of Fredericksburg graduated with a degree in nursing; Sydney Viar of Culpeper graduated with a degree in exercise science; and Laura Watson of Stafford graduated with a degree in performance from Shenandoah University, Winchester.
TROY UNIVERSITY
Chiquita Charles of Fredericksburg has received an undergraduate degree from the college of education, and Jannice Rawlins of Rixeyville has received an undergraduate degree from the college of arts and sciences at Troy University, Troy, Ala.
UNIVERSITY OF THE CUMBERLANDS
Jesse Kirby of Rixeyville and Juliet Montague of Stafford County were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Ky.
