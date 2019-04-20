PHI KAPPA PHI
Local residents were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Caitlyn Boitnott of Fredericksburg was initiated at The University of Mississippi. Brianna Collins of Fredericksburg was initiated at University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign. Alexander Devito of Fredericksburg, Maxwell Craddock of Stafford County, and Jessie Montgomery and Benjamin Schmidt of Culpeper County were initiated at Virginia Tech. Regina McCoy of Fredericksburg was initiated at Pennsylvania State University.
BRIDGEWATER COLLEGE
Francisco R. Escalera of Stafford County will exhibit his work in a senior art thesis exhibition, “Frames of Mind,” at Bridgewater College.
GREENSBORO COLLEGE
Emily Ann Lewis of Fredericksburg has been inducted into Psi Chi, the national honor society in psychology, at Greensboro College in North Carolina.
SUNY ONEONTA
Artwork by Gavin Brown of Spotsylvania County will be on display for the “Annual Student Juried Art Exhibition 2019” in the Martin–Mullen Art Gallery at SUNY Oneonta in New York.
WESTERN GOVERNORS UNIVERSITY
Cathleen Baker of Stafford has earned her MBA, healthcare management; Jacqueline Comer of Stafford County has earned her Master of Arts, English language learning (preK-12); Gregory Evans of Stafford has earned his Master of Science, cybersecurity and information assurance; Marie Evans of Stafford has earned her Master of Science, nursing—education (BSN to MSN); Mary Hill of Stafford has earned her Master of Science, curriculum and instruction; Erick Hughes of Stafford has earned his Master of Science, data analytics; Jared Johnson of Spotsylvania County has earned his Master of Science, cybersecurity and information assurance; Laura Keadle of Stafford has earned her Master of Science, cybersecurity and information assurance; Tyler Limbrick of Fredericksburg has earned his Master of Science, curriculum and instruction; David Mercer of Stafford has earned his Master of Science, information technology management; Daniel Schaeffer of Stafford has earned his Master of Science, management and leadership; Adam Schnackenberg of Stafford has earned his Master of Arts, science education (5-12, physics); Michelle Strider of Spotsylvania has earned her MBA, healthcare management; Naomi Wolf of Stafford has earned her Master of Science, Nursing—leadership and management (RN to MSN); Stacey Bryner of Spotsylvania has earned her Bachelor of Science, nursing; Kimberly Callender of Spotsylvania has earned her Bachelor of Science, nursing; Robert Fuller of Stafford has earned his Bachelor of Science, cybersecurity and information assurance; Clifford Newton of Stafford has earned his Bachelor of Science, information technology; Sarah Robinson of Spotsylvania has earned her Bachelor of Arts, science (5-9); Bradley Taylor of Stafford has earned his Bachelor of Science, business management; Sierra Stewart of Fredericksburg has earned her Bachelor of Science, nursing; Consheenia Thibodeaux of Spotsylvania has earned her Bachelor of Science, nursing; Jordan Williams of Stafford has earned her Bachelor of Science, business management; and Matthew Wilson of Stafford has earned his Bachelor of Science, business—information technology management through Western Governors University, the online, nonprofit university.