PHI KAPPA PHI
Yolanda Ayala of Stafford County, Elaina Embrey of Elkwood, Brian Terrill of Occoquan and Jeffrey Yanagi of Spotsylvania County were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at University of Maryland Global Campus
CHATHAM UNIVERSITY
Tina Lett of Spotsylvania County has received the College Chemistry Award presented by the Society for Analytical Chemists of Pittsburgh. She is a senior at Chatham University in Pittsburgh, Pa.
EAST STROUDSBURG UNIVERSITY
Austin Trice of Spotsylvania County has received a degree from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania.
JACKSONVILLE STATE UNIVERSITY
Sabrina Ward of Culpeper has earned a degree in emergency management degree from Jacksonville State University, Jacksonville, Ala.
RICHARD BLAND COLLEGE
Rylan Williams of Stafford County has been inducted into Phi Theta Kappa International Honors Society at Richard Bland College of William & Mary, Petersburg.
SHENANDOAH UNIVERSITY
Kaily Karstetter and Elijah Morton of Culpeper County and John Kindig of Spotsylvania County, members of the cross country and track and field teams, were among approximately 600 Shenandoah University athletes from its 22 sports teams who totaled 6,310 hours of community service with an economic impact of $160,463 from July 1, 2019, to May 7, 2020. Shenandoah University placed first among 20 participating NCAA DIII schools in the 2019–2020 community service end-of-year Helper Helper rankings. Helper Helper is a web-based app that tracks and coordinates community service events.
UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA–LINCOLN
Alei’a Danielle Beard–Dorm of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in microbiology; and Enrique Joseph Costas of Stafford County was commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Neb.
UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA
Maya Deiss of Locust Grove has received a Bachelor of Science in international business in management from University of Tampa in Florida.
