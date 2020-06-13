BRADLEY UNIVERSITY
Delaney Heatter of Stafford County has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Bradley University, Peoria, Ill.
BRIDGEWATER COLLEGE
Kelly A. Akers, Caroline T. Antonio, Annika T. Benson, Jezreel M. Chitty and Alexandra L. Green of Stafford County; Leslie A. Bates, Brandon Floyd, Shelby N. Foosness, Ashton J. Khan and Lindsey E. Winkels of Fredericksburg;Trenity M. Bumbrey of Spotsylvania County; Tara J. Denise of Ruther Glen; Caroline E. Quigley of Beaverdam; and Tristan J. Supples of Warrenton have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Bridgewater College.
CLEMSON UNIVERSITY
Sarah Glassell Beale of Bowling Green earned a Bachelor of Science in marketing; Rachel Amber Downs of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in food science and human nutrition; Elizabeth Brooks Hayden of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Arts in psychology; and Delaney Alexis Lann of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering at Clemson University in South Carolina.
COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON
Hannah Berkley of King George County earned a Bachelor of Arts in communication, and Madeline Rakes of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science at College of Charleston in South Carolina.
FREED–HARDEMAN UNIVERSITY
Marshal Maiwald of Stafford County has been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Freed–Hardeman University, Henderson, Tenn.
GERMANNA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Sarah French of Culpeper County has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Germanna Community College.
KUTZTOWN UNIVERSITY
Lauren N. Jackson and Andrew Nicholas Witalec of Stafford County have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Kutztown University in Pennsylvania.
UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA
Steven Davis of Stafford County received a Bachelor of Arts; Danny Lima of Stafford received a Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration; Alexis Morgan of Stafford received a Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration; Abigail Ruby of Ruther Glen received a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering; and Caleb Underbakke of Stafford received a Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration from the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN–WHITEWATER
Kaity Soholt of Stafford County has made the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester at University of Wisconsin–Whitewater.
UPPER IOWA UNIVERSITY
LeeShawn Buhr and Robert Buhr of Stafford County and Kirsten Brown of Fredericksburg have been named to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester at Upper Iowa University, Fayette, Iowa.
YORK COLLEGE OF PENNSYLVANIA
Diana Corrao and Joel Marshall of Spotsylvania County, Isabel Cox and Jacob Wilhelm of Stafford County, Madison Kauffmann of Culpeper County, and Claire Shorb of Rixeyville have been named to the dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania, York, Pa.
