SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY

Hannah Kintzel of Fredericksburg received a Master of Arts with a major in public history, historic preservation from Southeast Missouri State University, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA

Katherine Washington Samuels of Woodford received a Master of Science in Nursing, Troy Andrew Averett of Stafford County received a Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration, and Baxter Gregory Cox of Stafford received a Bachelor of Arts. Natalie Hazel Cox of Stafford was named to the dean’s list for summer 2019 at The University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

