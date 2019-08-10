FORT HAYS STATE UNIVERSITY
George Robert Barrett of Culpeper County earned a Bachelor of Science in technology leadership, and Earlene Carr–Pemberton of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of General Studies in general business at Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kan.
PARK UNIVERSITY
Maria E. Jones of Fort Belvoir earned a Master of Business Administration in human resources management; Jason A. Clark of Quantico earned a Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude, in criminal justice administration/law enforcement, Tiffany A. Gill of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude, in business administration/marketing, Brandon Scott Housenick of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude, in management/marketing, Dorcas S. Rodgers of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude, in social psychology, James T. Brown of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude, in management/finance, James Hatcher Jr., of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science, cum laude, in management/logistics, Ashley Nikole Adkins of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in social psychology, Claudia Aguilera of Quantico earned a Bachelor of Science in social psychology, Hugh A. Beckford of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in management/logistics, Tyrone R. Brooks Sr., of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice administration/security, Kadie–Ann U. Dowe of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Arts in psychology, Dean Edwards of Triangle earned a Bachelor of Science in management/human resources, James Tallman Harris of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice administration/security, Zynan W. Hill Sr., of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice administration/law enforcement, Shawn A. Hurlock of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in social psychology, Alyssa R. Nelson of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice administration/corrections, Michael Joseph Parker of Culpeper County earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice administration/security, Crystal Pirela of Fort Belvoir earned a Bachelor of Science in management/healthcare, Robert Christopher Schweibert of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in information and computer science/data management, Maria Sierra of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration/management, Berle J. Sigman IV, of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration/management, Devin A. Smith of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice administration/law enforcement, Christopher J. Sparks of King George County earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice administration/security, LaDonna Renee Stevens of Dumfries earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice administration/security; and Monroe Desulma of Quantico earned an associate of science in social psychology, Shawn C. Fitzpatrick of Dumfries earned an associate of science in management, Jabraan Kadeer of Quantico earned an associate of science in management, Shaunice J. Powell of Quantico earned an associate of science in social psychology, Jekri S. Sheppard of Spotsylvania earned an associate of science in management/logistics, and Marisa C. Young of Stafford earned an associate of science in social psychology from Park University’s Washington, D.C., area campuses.
UNIVERSITY
OF RHODE ISLAND
Sydney Anne Wall of Ruther Glen received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, magna cum laude, at the University of Rhode Island, Kingston, R.I.