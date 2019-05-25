PHI KAPPA PHI
Local residents were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Amanda Michel of Stafford County was initiated at Virginia Tech. Peyton Lowe and Katherine Rodriguez of Stafford, and Alexander Smith and Megan Taylor of Fredericksburg were initiated at George Mason University.
ADELPHI UNIVERSITY
Sydney Ward of Locust Grove was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Adelphi University in New York.
BELMONT UNIVERSITY
Kayla Rush of Fredericksburg qualified for the spring 2019 dean’s list at Belmont University, Nashville, Tenn.
BOB JONES UNIVERSITY
Maurice Khoury of Spotsylvania County and Tina Marie Njoroge of Gordonsville have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C.
BRIDGEWATER COLLEGE
Courtney A. Morse of Montpelier has earned a bachelor’s degree, magna cum laude; Jacob T. Moskowitz of Orange has earned a bachelor’s degree in athletic training, magna cum laude; Francisco R. Escalera of Stafford has earned a bachelor’s degree in art and theatre, cum laude; Andrew L. Berry of King George has earned a bachelor’s degree in economics; Hunter J. Callan of Fredericksburg has earned a bachelor’s degree in global studies; Emily A. Devilliers of Stafford has earned a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education; Victoria A. Fallon of Unionville has earned a bachelor’s degree in biology; Christie R. Johns of Fredericksburg has earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration; Hannah R. Johnson of Fredericksburg has earned a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies; Dirk Jones of Fredericksburg has earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology; Trevon C. Jones of Fredericksburg has earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology; Benjamin Kramer of Stafford has earned a bachelor’s degree in information systems management; Kyaer E. Lee of Port Royal has earned a bachelor’s degree in health and exercise science; Kaiden V. Lewis of Stafford has earned a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education; Allison M. Patrick of Fredericksburg has earned a bachelor’s degree in biology; Erika M. Ramirez of Bumpass has earned a bachelor’s degree in biology; and Stephanie M. Simoniz of Fredericksburg has earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology at Bridgewater College.
Erika M. Ramirez of Bumpass; Leslie A. Bates, Lauren G. Eye, Allison M. Patrick, Stephanie M. Simoniz and Lindsey E. Winkels of Fredericksburg; Courtney A. Morse of Montpelier; Jacob T. Moskowitz of Orange; Kelly A. Akers, Caroline T. Antonio, Emily A. Devilliers, Benjamin Kramer, Kaiden V. Lewis and Molly E. Lynch of Stafford; and Tristan J. Supples of Warrenton have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Bridgewater College.
CARSON–NEWMAN UNIVERSITY
Catherine McFarlane of Fredericksburg has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Carson-Newman University, Jefferson City, Tenn.
CEDARVILLE UNIVERSITY
Hunter Harwell and Abigail Mouring of Culpeper County and Maria Jacob of Fredericksburg have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Cedarville University in Ohio.
THE CITADEL
Gary McKenzie of Fredericksburg earned a Master of Science in Leadership degree from The Citadel, Charleston, S.C.
COASTAL CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
Megan Beasley of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in marine science; Janson Doyle of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Arts in digital culture and design; Erin Hebert of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in marine science; Veronica Olszowy of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in marine science; and Cody Wheeler of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Science in recreation and sport management at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C.