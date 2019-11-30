PHI KAPPA PHI

James Balch of Fredericksburg, a student at The University of Texas at Dallas; and Caitlin Tyree of Colonial Beach, Natalie Taylor and Courtney Chmielewski of Spotsylvania County, and Corey Miles, Jhanys Gardner, Virginia Grigsby and Joseph Walker of Stafford County, all students at Virginia Commonwealth University, have been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.

EMERSON COLLEGE

Rylan Keeler of Fredericksburg was named a New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference All-Academic athlete for the fall of 2019. He is a member of the men’s soccer team at Emerson College, Boston, Mass.

BOB JONES UNIVERSITY

Micah Lawson of Spotsylvania County has been named to the University Singers at Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C.

Tags

Load comments