ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Nathan Trementozzi of Spotsylvania County was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Anderson University in South Carolina.
CLARION UNIVERSITY
Jennifer Taylor of Fredericksburg graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in rehabilitative sciences from Clarion University of Pennsylvania.
EMORY & HENRY COLLEGE
Matthew Brosche of Spotsylvania County, Campbell Hancock of Rapidan, Laura Mister of Stafford County and Will Harrison–Burris of Culpeper County have received degrees from Emory & Henry College, Emory.
FLORIDA TECH
Nicole Carpenter of Stafford County and Jenny Reeb of Spotsylvania County have been named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Florida Institute of Technology, Melbourne, Fla.
HIGH POINT UNIVERSITY
Kacey Ruben of Dumfries; Sean Wilson of Spotsylvania County; Zachary Ranberger of Stafford County; and Katelyn Schmidtmann and Lindsay Schmidtmann of Warrenton qualified for the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at High Point University in North Carolina.
HOLLINS UNIVERSITY
Marina Stella Yeary of Spotsylvania County has been named to the dean’s list for the 2019 spring semester at Hollins University, Roanoke.
KENNESAW STATE UNIVERSITY
Rachel Jacob of Fredericksburg was recently named to the president’s list, and Noah Abrahims of Fredericksburg was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Kennesaw State University in Georgia.
PURCHASE COLLEGE
Erin Pollack of Jeffersonton has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Purchase College in New York.
ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
Tai Faust of Culpeper County has received an associate of applied science degree in design and imaging technology from Rochester Institute of Technology in New York.
VIRGINIA TECH
Ryan Longman of Spotsylvania County graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in sustainable biomaterials from Virginia Tech, Blacksburg.