PHI KAPPA PHI
Local residents were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Shellee Pelayo of Stafford County was initiated at Marymount University. Gregory Brown Jr., of Fredericksburg and Philicia King of Stafford were initiated at New Mexico State University.
ASHLAND UNIVERSITY
Abigail Culver of Culpeper County will graduate summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in biology and toxicology; and Kathryn Culver of Culpeper will graduate cum laude and with Gamma Alpha Kappa honors with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing spring 2019 commencement ceremonies at Ashland University in Ohio.
BERRY COLLEGE
Cassie Mayberry of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in animal science at Berry College, Rome, Ga.
BOB JONES UNIVERSITY
Jackson Lawson of Spotsylvania County has been named to the spring 2019 president’s list at Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C.
CEDARVILLE UNIVERSITY
Sean Carlson of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in athletic training, and Abigail Mouring of Culpeper County graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in linguistics at Cedarville University in Ohio.
THE CITADEL
Griffin Swope of Fredricksburg has graduated with a degree in history, and Jacob Ligon of Fredericksburg has graduated with a degree in business administration from The Citadel, Charleston, S.C.
LYCOMING COLLEGE
Caleb Herrin of Spotsylvania County has been named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Lycoming College, Williamsport, Pa.
UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA
Patrick Maurice Grayson of Stafford County has received a Bachelor of Arts, and Chandler John Nohr of Spotsylvania County has received a Bachelor of Landscape Architecture with distinction at University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Neb.