BELMONT UNIVERSITY
Zachary Flores and Jordan Steadman of Spotsylvania County, and Rochelle Cruz of Stafford County have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Belmont University, Nashville, Tenn.
BOB JONES UNIVERSITY
Rylie Graham of Spotsylvania County was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C.
BRADLEY UNIVERSITY
Delaney Heatter of Stafford County was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Bradley University, Peoria, Ill.
CLEMSON UNIVERSITY
Kyal Joseph Curry of Fredericksburg received a Bachelor of Science in construction science and management; and Amanda Michelle Reser of Rapidan received a Bachelor of Arts in political science at Clemson University in South Carolina.
EASTERN MENNONITE UNIVERSITY
Hannah Nichols of Spotsylvania County was a member of the Student Government Association during the fall 2019 semester at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg.
GERMANNA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
David Mausolf of Spotsylvania County has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Germanna Community College.
JACKSONVILLE STATE UNIVERSITY
Joseph Reintges of Barboursville was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Jacksonville State University in Alabama.
RAPPAHANNOCK COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Steven Poillon of Stafford County earned Board’s Honors for the fall 2019 semester at Rappahannock Community College.
SLIPPERY ROCK UNIVERSITY
Samaria Leggett of Stafford has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania.
TROY UNIVERSITY
Brandon Finley of Fredericksburg and Robert Fuszner of Colonial Beach have completed the requirements for graduation during the fall semester and Term 2 of the 2019–2020 academic year at Troy University in Alabama.
UNIVERSITY OF NORTH GEORGIA
Alexandra Gayne of Spotsylvania County and Annabelle Perkins of Stafford County have been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of North Georgia, Dahlonega, Ga.
