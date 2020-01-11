BELMONT UNIVERSITY

Zachary Flores and Jordan Steadman of Spotsylvania County, and Rochelle Cruz of Stafford County have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Belmont University, Nashville, Tenn.

BOB JONES UNIVERSITY

Rylie Graham of Spotsylvania County was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C.

BRADLEY UNIVERSITY

Delaney Heatter of Stafford County was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Bradley University, Peoria, Ill.

CLEMSON UNIVERSITY

Kyal Joseph Curry of Fredericksburg received a Bachelor of Science in construction science and management; and Amanda Michelle Reser of Rapidan received a Bachelor of Arts in political science at Clemson University in South Carolina.

EASTERN MENNONITE UNIVERSITY

Hannah Nichols of Spotsylvania County was a member of the Student Government Association during the fall 2019 semester at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg.

GERMANNA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

David Mausolf of Spotsylvania County has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Germanna Community College.

JACKSONVILLE STATE UNIVERSITY

Joseph Reintges of Barboursville was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Jacksonville State University in Alabama.

RAPPAHANNOCK COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Steven Poillon of Stafford County earned Board’s Honors for the fall 2019 semester at Rappahannock Community College.

SLIPPERY ROCK UNIVERSITY

Samaria Leggett of Stafford has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania.

TROY UNIVERSITY

Brandon Finley of Fredericksburg and Robert Fuszner of Colonial Beach have completed the requirements for graduation during the fall semester and Term 2 of the 2019–2020 academic year at Troy University in Alabama.

UNIVERSITY OF NORTH GEORGIA

Alexandra Gayne of Spotsylvania County and Annabelle Perkins of Stafford County have been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of North Georgia, Dahlonega, Ga.

