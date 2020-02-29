BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Zoe R. Garrick and Neesha M. Patterson of Spotsylvania County have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Boston University in Massachusetts.
THE CITADEL
Kelsey Cordero of Stafford County has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at The Citadel, Charleston, S.C.
JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
Emma Gilbert and Anna Samuels of Barboursville; Dylan Wright of Crozet; Jordan Lacy and Carmen Musso of Culpeper County; Allie Garrison, Meghan Payne and Kara Satterwhite of Fredericksburg; Elizabeth Bogin of Jeffersonton; Kate Hurley and Abigail D’Lugin of King George County; Trinitee Rodman of Locust Grove; Moyosore Abbey–Bada, Amber Barker, Rebecca Boelsche, Savannah Brown, Joseph DeTrane, Madalyn Ferlazzo, Nolan Harrington, Taylor Jordan, Andrew Joyce, Grace Mayer, Michael Medlin, Tomona Mims, Caitlin Morris, Caitlyn North, Theresa Pickering, Anna Steele and David Sylvia of Spotsylvania County; and Teresa Awuah, Mikayla Baugh, Isabella Bukovich, Courtney Clyde, Mary D’Lugos, Brady Fox, Taylor Holmquist, Antonia Hurd, Noah Kolafa, Juliana May, Rebecca Millson, Travis Morgan, Kathryn Moyer, Nicholas Moxley, Isaiah Ortiz and Simone Robb of Stafford County were named to the president’s list for the fall 2019 semester.
Masen Armel, Kayla Brown, Kelsey Parker and Caroline Shaffer of Amissville; Hannah Herndon, Camryn Lutz, Kyle Lutz, Kinsey McInturff, Katherine Reebals and Aliyah Torres of Barboursville; Chase Myers of Brandy Station; Alexis Bates, Sang Dai, Elanra Dulaney, Katherine Elliott, Karington Kovacs, Linda Landaverde, Olivia Lange, Jazmin Mack, Carlos Maldonado, Ketrin McCall, Nicholas Pitorri, Abigail Place, Clayton Rice, Riquoa Robinson, Priscilla Soria, Erick Teo-Abrego and Kyla Varner of Culpeper; Olivia Alminde of Dahlgren; Ahneliese Folwaczny of Dumfries; Mary Grace McGregor and Cardyn Winn of Fredericksburg; Makenzie Alston and Christian Amos of Gordonsville; Katie Bentz, Abigail Burch, Abigail Carson, John Frank, Madelyn Koban, Alyssa Kniffin, Cole Monroe, Catherine Phillips, Ethan Slachter and Kimberlyn Stuart of King George; Lucas Wyszynski of Kinsale; Colette Ciskanik, Jack Giordano and Courtney Schlund of Locust Grove; Michaela Allen, Makayla Baxter, Dorianna Hill and Lilian Keener of Orange County; Edwin Cutright and Michael Jones of Reva; Amanda Brown of Rhoadesville; Ryan Malloy of Rixeyville; Caleb Hackett, Taneal Miller–Bastidas and Miranda Rigg of Ruther Glen; Natalie Amey, Matthew Bennett, Taylor Boruch, Gabriella Bouloy, Alyson Christman, Kathryn Christman, Kayla Chumley, Renee Colelli, Trevor Ferares, Kiley Finnerin, Anna Grasso, Holly Haus, Alice Klein, Emma Knaus, Oliver Kriska, James Lastes, Cory Longenecker, Lindsay Manchester, Eleni Martinez, Megan McBride, Emma Mearns, Hannah Mearns, Kyle Moore, Nathan Moore, Nicole Morrow, Katherine Presutto, Blake Rivellese, Rachel Seay, Abigail Short, Allison Simpson, Noel Sloss, Hannah Smetek, Faith Sterna, Caitlin Thrift, William Tulloss, Abigail Weiderhold, Kaniya Whiting, Natalie Williams and Rebekah Yorio of Spotsylvania; Rachel–Spivey Barbrow, Ashley Batitto, Jessica Beacham, Chesney Benson, Kylee Bills, Samuel Bowers, Lauren Bristow, Emily Brown, Catherine Camden, Nathalie Chao, Jillian Clark, Caroline Clay, Madelyn Counsell, Erin Davis, Julius Davis, Zachary DeBey, Marley Dubberly, Michaela Flanagan, Nathaniel Flynn, Alexis Franklin, Madison Giarratana, James Giknavorian, Taylor Guthrie, Amanda Hall, Savannah Haley, Hannah Hartway, Ashleigh Heider, Kalyn Hounshell, Jakob Hughes, Steven Hunt, Ruby Jackson, Carver Johnson, Julia Kim, Danielle Kratowicz, Zoe Lacour, Ryley Margheim, Megan Martin, Emily Martinez, Brittany Miller, Kathryn Monaghan, Preston Morgan, Courtney Moulton, Zachary Mountjoy, Molly Murray, Larry Neal, Briella Ouellette, Jordyn Prouty, Cooper Shaw, Sarah Skidmore, Monica Slater, Lauren Stark, William Stimpson, Alejandro Torres, Lucy Utz, Bailee Walker, Nicole Wilson, George Yuschak and Rachel Zimmerman of Stafford; Conor Oelrich of Unionville; and Kaila Bruemmer of Woodford were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at James Madison University, Harrisonburg.
KENNESAW STATE UNIVERSITY
Kayla Graham of Ruther Glen and Rachel Jacob of Stafford County have been named to the president’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Kennesaw State University in Georgia.
LIM COLLEGE
Halley Mcgookin of Stafford County was named to the president’s list for the fall 2019 semester at at LIM College, New York, N.Y.
LIMESTONE COLLEGE
Lynadia Whiting of Fredericksburg has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Limestone College, Gaffney, S.C.
SHENANDOAH UNIVERSITY
Anna Shenk of Stafford County is a member of the Hornets Competition Cheerleading Team that made school history by winning the National Champion title in the Intermediate College Division in Ocean City, Md.
