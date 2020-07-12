Five Colonial Beach High School graduates recently received a total of $2,500 in scholarships from Beach Arts Music Mentoring through the Colonial Beach Community Foundation. Each student was awarded a $500 scholarship to use for the upcoming academic year.
Anastasia Harrower graduated fifth in the class and plans to pursue a degree in nursing at the University of Mary Washington.
Garrett Mothershead played football and baseball at CBHS and received numerous awards. He plans to seek a degree in business with an emphasis on computer science at Old Dominion University and continue playing baseball.
Kennedy Muse graduated sixth in the class. She was on the basketball team all four years and a member of the drama club. Muse plans to attend Virginia Commonwealth University and study graphic design.
Madilyn Newlon was the 2020 class valedictorian at CBHS and a student in the Chesapeake Bay Governors School. She was a member of the drama club, played on the softball team and served a number of posts in student government. Newlon plans to attend the University of Mary Washington and wants to be a grade school or high school art teacher.
Abigail Stone will begin her education at Rappahannock Community College on her way to becoming a nurse practitioner. While at CBHS, Stone was on the cheer squad, participated in the art club and was involved in student government.
Scholarship Committee member John Heath notes, “BAMM through the Colonial Beach Community Foundation makes scholarships available every year in the areas of nursing, the arts, trade school and technical training. All of the applicants this year were outstanding, and we are honored to award scholarships to these amazing young men and women.”
Qualifications for the Colonial Beach Community Foundation scholarships include having 40 hours of community service work done outside of school in the Colonial Beach community. Other requirements include a minimum GPA of 2.0 and a total family income of less than $65,000. Students returning to college are also encouraged to apply for a Colonial Beach Community Foundation scholarship to help with their continuing education.
BAMM and the Colonial Beach Community Foundation encourage donations to the Scholarship Fund. Donations may be made to the Colonial Beach Community Foundation earmarked for the Scholarship Fund. The address is Box 375, Colonial Beach, VA 22443.
