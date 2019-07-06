Colonial Beach Community Foundation awards college scholarships

Three Colonial Beach High School seniors recently received a total of $2,000 in scholarships from the Colonial Beach Community Foundation. Rachel Gray received $500 toward her first year at Rappahannock Community College before transferring to a four-year program.
Hailey Becraft received $500 toward Germanna Technical School. She leaves high school with a culinary certificate and plans to pursue a business degree in order to open a restaurant in Colonial Beach.
Christiana Parker received $500 toward medical training and $500 toward Rappahannock Community College where she plans to study nursing.
Scholarship Committee member Joyce Reid notes, “The Colonial Beach Community Foundation makes scholarships available every year in the areas of nursing, the arts, trade school and technical training. We emphasize community college as an access point for kids looking to get into college. We had many outstanding applicants this year and are honored to award scholarships to these amazing young women.”
Qualifications for the Colonial Beach Community Foundation scholarships include having 40 hours of community service work done outside of school, but in the Colonial Beach community. Reid points out, “Many organizations welcome the help.” Other requirements include a minimum GPA of 2.0 and a total family income of less than $65,000. Students returning to college are also encouraged to apply for a Colonial Beach Community Foundation scholarship to help with their continuing education.
Reid is quick to encourage donations to the Scholarship Fund, “If you know someone looking for an opportunity to make a contribution, they can send a check to the Colonial Beach Community Foundation earmarked for the Scholarship Fund.”
2019 Colonial Beach Community Foundation Scholarship Committee members are Joyce Gunderson, Joyce Reid and Mitzi Saffos.