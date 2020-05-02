The Colonial Beach Community Foundation has donated $1,500 to Healthy Harvest Food Bank in Warsaw to aid in food distribution to the outlets supporting the 22443 ZIP code. An additional $3,500 will be used to purchase gift cards from local supermarkets that will be given to food pantries in Colonial Beach. The gift cards will be handed out at the discretion of the food pantry to supplement families with needs other than the available food items.
“We reached out to the local churches, service organizations, schools and other nonprofits in town to see what needs they are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Eric Nelson, president of the CBCF. “The greatest need seems to be food; with so many people out of work, the pantries are seeing an increase in customers. Our mission is to improve the quality of life in and around Colonial Beach, so we want to help the community.”
In the past, food pantry clients could look at the inventory and choose what they needed and could use. Due to the limitations on public gatherings, pantries are putting together bags of items and giving to those who need it. Gift cards will give the clients a bit of control over other items they may need. Gift cards cannot be used to purchase alcohol or tobacco products. Several churches in Colonial Beach support food pantries, and the schedules vary; check with the church for availability and procedures.
The CBCF has also contributed to BAMM, Beach Arts Music and Mentoring, as they help keep Colonial Beach’s students engaged. BAMM volunteers are putting together activity bags for students, based on age group, that will be handed out with meals.
The community is strongly urged to join the foundation in its mission by donating.
Go to the fundraiser at tinyurl.com/CBfoodpantries, or mail a donation to CBCF, Box 375, Colonial Beach, VA 22443.
Email the foundation at info@cbcommunityfoundation.org.
