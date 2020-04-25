Colonial Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad mourns the loss of Carol King, who passed away on April 15, 2020. She joined the squad in 1980 and was named a Life Member in 1990. As a certified EMT, King was the main call runner during the day for several years and, in recent years, she did standbys at the Colonial Beach Dragway with squad member Lewis Bowen Sr.
“Carol was in charge of our Program Committee, where she coordinated meals and refreshments for many events,” said Pat FitzGerald, assistant chief of CBVRS. “She made excellent brownies! Also, she had a strong bond with my greyhound, Friendly, especially after her husband died. Carol was a kind, dedicated, devoted member and had recently renewed her EMT so she could continue to help others in the community. She will be greatly missed by all of us at CBVRS.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.