At its annual banquet on Jan. 4, Colonial Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad kicked off the new year with the installation of officers and presented awards honoring several members for their outstanding achievements in 2019.
In his remarks, Chief Joey Straughan said the squad responded to 953 calls for service, a 9 percent increase over the calls from 2018. Also, CBVRS provided assistance for 69 standbys and nine flyouts by helicopter. CBVRS members participated in 950 hours of training to advance their professionalism and skills in the EMS field.
Straughan announced that the squad received a 50/50 grant from the Virginia Office of EMS. The grant funds will be combined with generous community contributions to purchase two Lucas 3 chest compression systems that will provide life-saving support to patients in cardiac arrest and needing continuous CPR while being transported to the nearest hospital.
Once again, Lt. Pat FitzGerald was the squad’s Top Call Runner for 2019 with 760 calls, a 28 percent increase over the number of calls that she responded to in 2018. Other members in the Top 5 Call Runner list for 2019 were Chief Joey Straughan with 128 calls, Lt. Danny Stinson with 116 calls, Assistant Chief Donna Shelar with 78 calls and Troy Green with 57 calls.
Shelar and Stinson were named new Life Members of CBVRS. Life Membership denotes the highest level of service and commitment to the EMS mission of Colonial Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad.
Carol King and Lewis Bowen Sr. received Chief’s Recognition Certificates for participating in a large number of standbys during the year. Chief Straughan praised their dedication to providing standby EMS services at many events held in Colonial Beach and Westmoreland County.
Dr. Lisa Dodd, a Life Member of CBVRS and an ER physician at Riverside Hospital in Tappahannock, conducted the swearing in ceremonies for the squad’s officers in 2020.
Administrative officers for 2020 are Bobby Rivenbark as president, Danny Stinson as vice president, Krystal Eldred as secretary and Pat FitzGerald as treasurer.
Operational Line Officers for 2020 are Chief Joey Straughan, Assistant Chief Pat FitzGerald, Capt. Danny Stinson and Lt. Les Greeley.
Support Team Officers for 2020 are Valerie Ivanyshyn and Samantha Straughan as co-leaders, Debie Guest as secretary and Pat FitzGerald as treasurer.
Appreciation certificates were presented to a number of individuals, businesses and organizations for their support of CBVRS in 2019.
“Congratulations to Pat, Donna, Danny and the other award winners who were recognized at the event,” said Chief Straughan. “We’re looking forward to a continued partnership with all police, fire, EMS agencies, as well as town and county officials, to serve the citizens in Colonial Beach and Westmoreland County with the highest quality of emergency patient care in 2020.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.