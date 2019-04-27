NOMINATIONS ACCEPTED FOR WALL OF HONOR
The Fredericksburg Memorials Advisory Commission is seeking nominations to the city Wall of Honor for 2019. The Wall of Honor recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the welfare of the city and the betterment of society.
Nominees must have been deceased for at least one year prior to the nomination. Nominations may be submitted by any person, except immediate family members.
The Wall of Honor Application is available at fredericksburgva.gov. Questions may be directed to Tonya Lacey, clerk of the City Council, at tlacey@fredericksburgva.gov.
Deadline for submission is June 1.
FAMILY OFFERS VOLLEYBALL SCHOLARSHIP
The family of Douglas Frank Brown will offer the Diggin’ for Dougie Memorial Scholarship to two area students who plan to play volleyball at the collegiate level.
Two students, male or female, will be selected from area high schools to receive the $500 award. Applicants must provide a high school transcript, verification of an offer to play volleyball at the collegiate level, and a 300-word essay detailing the impact volleyball has made on the student’s life with the completed application. A letter of recommendation is optional, but only one letter will be accepted per applicant.
Applications are available through high school counseling departments or by emailing n2outdoorvb@yahoo.com. Applications must be postmarked by Tuesday.
SWING FOR SIGHT WITH LIONS CLUB
The Spotsylvania Lions Club Swing for Sight Charity Golf Tournament is six weeks away. Golfers interested in registering for this charitable event are encouraged to do so by May 6 to ensure their place in the tournament. This 24th annual Swing for Sight charity golf tournament fundraiser will be held May 13 at Lee’s Hill Golf Club.
The team entry fee is $340; the individual fee entry is $85.
Tournament sponsorships are available, and donations of raffle and door prizes are welcome. Proceeds will be used to pay for eye and hearing exams as well as the purchase of eyeglasses for the less fortunate children and adults in our community.
For more information and application forms, contact John Gattuso at 540/898-2911; or osuttag1@verizon.net.
DONATIONS SOUGHT FOR THE GIVING TREE
James Monroe High School sponsors “The Giving Tree.” Many students are in desperate need of clothing. Some students wear the same clothes every day, others have trouble being able to launder their clothes. The school staff has stepped up by allowing students to shop for free for needed clothes and supplies at “The Giving Tree” store.
Gently used and new articles of clothing, shoes, interview and dress clothes, accessories and socks, and new packs of underwear may be dropped off at the nearest Coldwell Banker Elite office. Reusable fabric bags are also being collected. For questions or to arrange a pick up, contact Sarah Hurst at 540/305-7244; or shurst@cbeva.com.
SUPPORT SPRING DIAPER SHOWER
Join the Fredericksburg Area Service League in supporting The Diaper Bag’s Spring Diaper Shower. The Diaper Bag is a Fredericksburg Area Service League Signature Program that provides diapers and diaper wipes to families experiencing diaper need in the Fredericksburg area. FASL has partnered with the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank to distribute the donated diapers and wipes through their network of area pantries/agencies, reaching those truly in need.
Donations of unopened packages of diapers and diaper wipes may be dropped off at Jabberwocky, 810 Caroline St.; MANARC, 1008 Sophia St.; Coldwell Banker Elite Spotsylvania Office, 990 Bragg Road; Coldwell Banker Elite Downtown Fredericksburg Office, 520 William St.; Wiggle Worms at Spotsylvania Town Centre; Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, 3631 Lee Hill Dr.; and all six locations of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library. The drive begins Monday and runs through May 12.
To donate online, visit faserviceleague.com/diaperbag.html.
BUSINESS OFFERS SCHOLARSHIP CONTEST
A-1 Auto Transport will award $250, $500 and $1,000 scholarships to full- or part-time students currently in Virginia and residents of Fredericksburg or Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George, Caroline, Orange or Culpeper counties.
Applicants write a 1,000-word essay about the auto transport industry. The topics can include anything having to do with auto transport and the services that they provide. Ideas for topics include shipping cars internationally, door to door transport, enclosed vehicle transport and motorcycle or classic car transport. Any topic on auto transport is welcome, and students are encouraged to be creative and use their own ideas.
Essays must be the original work of the applicant, and submissions must include the applicant’s full name, school information and contact information.
Email submissions to scholarships@a1autotransport.com by March 10, 2020.
Once their essay is published on A-1 Auto Transport’s website, students should share the link to their essay to get shares, votes and views. The scholarship committee will decide the winner based on online votes.
Winners will be announced the end of March 2020 and notified via email.
A1 will offer the scholarships on a rolling basis; submissions received after the 2020 deadline will be entered into the program for 2021.
For further information visit a1autotransport.com/a-1-auto-transport-scholarship.
SCHOOL TO CELEBRATE EXPANSION
The Carmel School will celebrate expansion of a new Middle/Upper School with a groundbreaking ceremony during the annual Grandparents Day event at 10 a.m. May 3 at the campus.
The event is open to the public. The new building will have the capacity of 19 classrooms, two science labs, administration offices and additional meeting space.
The board of directors, administration, faculty, students and parents will be present at the event. Dr. Raymond Spence, president of The Carmel School board of directors, will speak.
The Carmel School is in the Reedy Church district of Caroline County. The new building will be constructed on the western side of the campus. The Carmel School anticipates the opening of the building in fall 2020.
More information about the project may be found at thecarmelschool.org.
TOASTMASTERS TO HOST CONFERENCE
The District 29 Toastmasters Spring Conference will be held May 10–11 at Capital One Headquarters, 1680 Capital One Drive, McLean.
The conference will feature Distinguished Toastmaster, Accredited Speaker and author Johnny Campbell. Campbell will lead the keynote, “Embracing the Winds of Change ~ Adjust your Sails” and an educational workshop titled “Win the Crowd: The Insider’s Guide for Creating Winning Presentations.”
Other activities include meals, workshops, speech contests, a business meeting and networking opportunities. There are also opportunities for businesses and vendors to promote themselves as conference sponsors.
More information is available at tmd29.org. Registration is available at eventbrite.com; search District 29 Toastmasters.