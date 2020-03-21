FAMILY OFFERS VOLLEYBALL SCHOLARSHIP
The family of Douglas Frank Brown has extended the application deadline for the Diggin’ for Dougie Memorial Scholarship.
Two students, male or female, will be selected from area high schools to receive the $1,000 award. Applicants must provide a high school transcript, verification of an offer to play volleyball at the collegiate level, and a 300-word essay detailing the impact volleyball has made on the student’s life with the completed application. A letter of recommendation is optional, but only one letter will be accepted per applicant.
Applications are available by emailing n2outdoorvb@yahoo.com. Applications must be postmarked by April 3. Additionally, scanned and emailed applications will be accepted this year. Ensure that official documents include their respective signatures.
PROGRAM FOR STUDENTS IS OLD-SCHOOL
The Old Port Royal School Living History Program will be offered to fourth graders from area public and private schools during the months of May and October. This widely recognized project enables modern day students to experience education in an old fashioned way, housed in a restored one room school.
Students being their own bag lunches, but all needed school work materials are supplied.
The cost per class day is $50. Checks in that amount should be made to History Port Royal Inc. and mailed to Box 322, Port Royal, VA 22535. Reservations and requests for information should be made early and may be directed to Cleo Coleman at 804/742-5406. For other information, contact Carolyn Davis at 804/370-5285.
SAVE DATE FOR LIONS’ TOURNEY
Save the date for the Spotsylvania Lions Club’s 25th Annual “Swing for Sight” Charity Golf Tournament to be held at The Fredericksburg Country Club on May 21, with a shotgun start beginning at 3 p.m. This year’s event will be a nine-hole two player team golf extravaganza. All golfers interested in registering for this worthwhile charitable event are encouraged to do so by May 14 to assure their place in the tournament.
The team entry fee is $130, and individual fee entry is $65.
Tournament sponsorships and donations of raffle and/or door prizes are welcome. All net proceeds will be used to pay for eye and hearing exams, diabetes and cancer care as well as the purchase of eyeglasses and hearing aids for the less fortunate children and adults in our community.
If unforeseen circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 Virus result in the cancellation of this event, all registration fees and cash donations will be refunded. The tournament may be rescheduled to a later date depending upon golf course availability.
For more information and application forms, contact Lion John Gattuso at 540/898-2911 or osuttag1@verizon.net.
PIGGY BANK CONTEST IS RESCHEDULED
The Chancellor Lions Club Charities and Carter Bank and Trust “The Big Oink” piggy bank contest has been rescheduled because of COVID-19.
Now, banks should be brought to the Spotsylvania Towne Centre food court May 30, 10 a.m.–noon, and be picked up May 31, 4–6 p.m.
Winning banks will be displayed at Carter Bank and Trust on Bragg Road and may be picked up with their prize money after June 8.
Event flyers are available at the mall information booth, 95.9 radio station, facebook.com/chancellorlions or wapennino@aol.com.
BAND OF MOTHERS GALA SET FOR OCTOBER
The Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4 has rescheduled its Band of Mothers Masquerade Gala for Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 11 p.m., at the Fredericksburg Hospitality House, 2801 Plank Road.
Cynthia Ventura, founder and president of Angel Bikes Inc., will be the guest speaker. A $60 ticket includes a three-course meal, silent auction and dancing with DJ Stepchild. A cash bar will be available. Proceeds benefit the chapter’s missions.
For tickets, contact Normine Brown at normine@me.com or Helen Kenney at helenekenney@gmail.com.
Payment must be received by Oct. 14 to secure seating. Mail a check payable to “Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg” to Box 91, Fredericksburg, VA 22404; write “Gala” and your meal choice of London broil with Champagne chicken or vegetarian in the memo line.
