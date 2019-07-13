DONATE TECH FOR TROOPS AT COX
Cox is partnering with the Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce, Northern Virginia Tech Council and AbleVets to collect technology for Tech for Troops, T4T. Tech donations will be refurbished by T4T and provided free of charge to veterans in need, who can also receive IT training and job opportunities.
To help reach the goal of collecting 5,000 donations in five weeks, drop off your tech donation at the Cox Solutions Store in Fredericksburg on Plank Road during business hours by July 26.
Tech for Troops can accept laptops with or without power adapters, working flat panel monitors, RAM, video cards and network cards, keyboards and mice, laptop bags, servers and network equipment, desktop computer towers, cellphones and tablets, and power and network cables.
All donations are tax deductible. Fill out a digital receipt at bit.ly/Tech4Troop. Don’t worry about data left oo your devices; Tech for Troops wipes data with methods approved by the Department of Defense, National Security Agency and National Institute of Standards and Technology.
APPLY NOW FOR POWER OF CHANGE GRANT
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s The Power of Change program is ready to support local charities and nonprofit organizations. Applications for funding can be submitted now through 5 p.m. Aug. 9.
Applications are available online at thepowerofchange.org. The website also provides guidelines for funding and a list of organizations that have previously been awarded funding.
Since 2008, The Power of Change has helped dozens of community groups by funding programs that feed the hungry, enhance performing arts programs, provide crisis support services and more throughout REC’s service territory. The program is funded by REC member-owners, who voluntarily round up their electric bills to the next whole dollar each month, contribute a set amount each month or make a one-time donation.
TAPP MARKER DEDICATION SET
At 11 a.m. Thursday, the Friends of Wilderness Battlefield and descendants of Elizabeth Frances “Phenie” Tapp will hold a brief ceremony to rededicate her grave marker at Oak Hill Cemetery in Fredericksburg.
After FoWB volunteer Daniel Sheron noticed that her grave marker was in need of repair, FoWB and Phenie’s descendants took immediate steps to make that happen. Out of respect for the part she played in the history of the Wilderness area, and the larger than life character that Phenie was, those involved in the restoration felt a brief ceremony and unveiling of the repaired stone was warranted.
The ceremony will last no more than 30 minutes. The grave is located in Section B, Row 6, Space No. 33 in the cemetery.
local STUDENT ATTENDS ROBOTICS ACADEMY
Michael Zackius–Shittu of Fredericksburg recently attended the Robotics Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, Huntsville, Ala.
The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math while training students and with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and decision-making.
This program is specifically designed for trainees who have a passion for programming and engineering. Using the Office of Naval Research’s SeaPerch undersea robotics, students strengthen teamwork and leadership skills while learning engineering, programming and wireless control concepts using Lego Mindstorms EV3 technology, testing payloads on unmanned aerial vehicles and creating and piloting underwater robots.
Space Camp Robotics shows trainees how engineers develop solutions for real-world problems using real-world technologies. At all age levels, trainees use state-of-the-art robotics systems to compete in air, sea and land activities and missions.
DROP OFF WATER SAMPLES FOR TESTING
Residents of Fredericksburg and Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline or King George counties with a private water supply can have their water tested for iron, manganese, sulfate, sodium, copper, nitrate, arsenic, fluoride, lead, pH, hardness, total dissolved solids, coliform bacteria and E. coli bacteria. Residents can also learn more about the quality of their water and how to care for their water system.
Water sample drop-off is from 7 to 9 a.m. Aug. 14 at the Rowser Building parking lot in Stafford, Spotsylvania’s Marshall Center, and the Caroline and King George extension offices.
The cost is $60, and pre-registration is required.
Results interpretation meetings will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Marshall Center for Spotsylvania residents and at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Rowser Building for Stafford residents. Interpretation meetings for Caroline and King George residents will be announced at a future date.
The program is sponsored by Virginia Cooperative Extension. For more information, Stafford residents call 540/658-8000; Spotsylvania residents call 540/507-7570; and Caroline and King George residents call 804/463-6550.
DONATE SCHOOL SUPPLIES FOR FOSTER KIDS
Embrace Treatment Foster Care is collecting school supplies for children in foster care. Donations may be dropped off at The Free Lance–Star, 1340 Central Park Blvd., Suite 100, Fredericksburg, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Supplies needed include paper, blue or black pens, No. 2 pencils, erasers, pencil sharpeners, colored pencils, crayons, markers, highlighters, tape, glue sticks, backpacks, construction paper, scissors, spiral notebooks, composition books, index cards, tissues, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer, pencil cases, calculators, rulers, protractors, binders and pocket folders.
Supplies will be collected until July 31. For more information, contact Gretchen Rusden at gretchen.rusden@embracetfc.com.
LEARN TO SQUARE DANCE AT LOW
The Lake of the Woods Square Dance Club will offer free beginner square dance drop-in sessions from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 9 and 23 and Sept. 13. Come to one or all sessions to learn a few easy steps. No dancing skills or special clothes are required.
Dances are held at the LOW Community Center located at 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove.
Square dance lessons at The Lake of the Woods will begin Sept. 18, and will run Wednesdays from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The cost for the fourteen lessons is $75.
The lessons will be held in the lower level of The Lake of the Woods Club House at 205 Lakeview Parkway, Locust Grove.
For more information, visit sites.google.com/view/lowsquaredanceclub/home; or text or call Dick at 703/298-6254.
FRIENDS SET TO HOST ANNUAL RIVERFEST
Friends of the Rappahannock will celebrate 34 years of protecting the Rappahannock River at its annual crabfeast. Riverfest will be held at City Dock Park, 125 Sophia St., from 4–8 p.m. Sept. 21, and features all-you-can-eat crabs, barbecue, an open bar, live music, boat rides, a live auction and a raffle of local arts, vacations and experiences.
Tickets are available at riverfriends.org/riverfest. Early bird tickets are $100. On Aug. 1, tickets will increase to $125. Sponsorships are still available at different levels.
CRAFTERS, VENDORS NEEDED FOR SHOW
The Spotsylvania County Woman’s Club will have its fall craft and vendor show on Sept. 21 at the Marshall Center, Spotsylvania Courthouse.
Crafters and vendors are needed for the event. Tables and electric outlets are available. For more information, email SCWC.VA@gmail.com; or call 540/273-3724.
VOLUNTEER TO MENTOR STUDENTS
Germanna Community College is looking for volunteers to participate in the Germanna Mentoring Program. The program assists students in understanding early adulthood and navigating higher education. Mentors are needed for the fall semester.
Mentors must be 21 or older, have an associate’s degree or higher and spend two hours a month with their mentee for a year.
For questions about the program or how to apply, email mentoring@germanna.edu; or call 540/834-1053.
DAY OF GOLF WILL SUPPORT TRANSPLANT PATIENT FUND
The UVA Transplant Golf Benefit will be held Sept. 16 at Spring Creek Golf Club in Zion Crossroads. Proceeds will benefit the UVA Transplant Patient Assistance Fund which helps patients with expenses such as lodging, gas, food, emergency medical transportation to UVA, equipment for self care not covered by insurance, utility payments and shipping fees for lab work.
The benefit is $160 per person or $600 for a foursome and includes greens and cart fees, box lunch, dinner and two drink tickets. The format is captain’s choice, and there will be a hole-in-one contest and awards.
Sponsorships are also needed, and several options are available.
To contribute to the fund, mail a check made payable to UVA Transplant Patient Assistance Fund to the Charles O. Strickler Transplant Center, c/o Transplant Administrator, Box 800265, Charlottesville, VA 22908.
More information is available by calling 434/243-3951; emailing transplantgolfbenefit@virginia.edu; or visiting uvatransplantbenefit.net.