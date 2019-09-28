PARKS SURVEY SEEKS PUBLIC INPUT
The Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Events Department is conducting an online survey to gather community input on its parks and facilities. This survey is a follow-up to the recent public open houses hosted at the Dorothy Hart Community Center on Aug. 12 and 13.
This survey is the important second step in a months-long process designed to help the city determine the future of its parks. Lose Design of Nashville, Tenn., has been hired by the city to perform a Parks and Recreation Strategic Plan which will serve as a guide for the city’s development, expansion and improvement of parks and recreation facilities for many years into the future.
The survey may be found at surveymonkey.com/r/Fred_Parks. The deadline to take the short survey is Oct. 14.
For more information, contact Jane Shelhorse, Director of Parks, Recreation and Events Department at 540/372-1086; or fredparksrec.com.
UNDERHILL TO LEAD COFFIN BUILD, TEACH WOODWORKING CLASS
Roy Underhill, host of “The Woodwright’s Shop,” one of the longest running how-to shows on PBS, will conduct a Halloween wooden coffin build.
Lifepoint Church Spotsylvania will host the event Saturday, Oct. 26, from about 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Tickets are $20 per person. Volunteer opportunities are available.
Underhill will teach his signature hand-cut dovetail joints at The Workshop following the build. The class fee is $100 per person and tickets are limited.
For more information contact Tim Eggers at 540/358-5418 or 540/287-8575.
SEE ‘ANNIE’ WITH FRIENDS OF CHATHAM
Friends of Chatham has reserved seats for the performance of “Annie” on Oct. 24. Complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served at a private reception starting at 5 p.m., followed by dinner and the show.
Tickets are $80 a person, and checks should be mailed to Friends of Chatham, c/o Patsy Thompson, Box 36, Fredericksburg, VA 22404. Remember to indicate your check is for this event, how many are in your party and if there is someone in particular you would like to be seated with. Please note that gratuity is not included in the ticket price.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts is located at 95 Riverside Parkway, in Stafford.
The Friends of Chatham is a registered non profit corporation with a formal agreement with the National Park Service to raise funds that will further the preservation and interpretation of historic Chatham. Chatham is managed by the National Park Service as a component of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park.
LIBRARY TO HOST EXHIBITION, RECEPTION FOR DAVIES
Central Rappahannock Regional Library will host the traveling exhibition for this year’s Strong Men & Women in Virginia History at Fredericksburg Branch through Oct. 30. The Library of Virginia, in partnership with Dominion Energy, honors seven distinguished African American leaders annually by recognizing them as Strong Men & Women in Virginia History. According to the Library of Virginia, these individuals, past and present, are chosen based on their “contributions to the state, the nation, or their professions.”
This year’s exhibition honors minister, civic leader and former Fredericksburg mayor Lawrence Davies for his work in Fredericksburg community affairs, his decade of service as the first African American elected to Fredericksburg’s city council and his 20 years of service as the city’s first African American mayor. Davies has spurred the creation of low-income housing and affordable busing, has been an advocate for increased access to mental health treatment and supported a community wellness coalition. Davies served as pastor of Shiloh (Old Site) for 50 years and was honored in 2016 by Leadership Fredericksburg for his integrity and vision.
Fredericksburg Branch will host a reception in honor of Davies on Oct. 11, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
More information is available at edu.lva.virginia.gov/strong-men-women-in-virginia-history.
BAND OF MOTHERS GALA TICKETS ON SALE
The Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4 will host its Band of Mothers Gala on Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 6:30 to 11 p.m., at the Fredericksburg Hospitality House, 2801 Plank Road.
Cynthia Ventura, founder and president of Angel Bikes Inc., will be the guest speaker. A $60 ticket includes a three-course meal, silent auction and dancing with DJ Willie T. A cash bar will be available. Proceeds benefit the chapter’s missions.
The event is limited to 150 tickets. For tickets contact Normine Brown at normineallenbrown@msn.com; or Debbie Krieter at bsmva4@gmail.com.
Payment must be received by March 18 to secure seating. Mail a check payable to “Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg” to Box 91, Fredericksburg, VA 22404; write “Gala” in the memo line.
RCC IS GREAT COLLEGE TO WORK FOR
Rappahannock Community College is one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, according to a new survey by The Great Colleges to Work For program. This honor puts RCC in elite company for five years running.
Rappahannock Community College won honors in three categories this year: Teaching Environment, Compensation & Benefits and Respect & Appreciation.
Survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institutional questionnaire that captured employment data and workplace policies from each institution, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators and professional support staff. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was the employee feedback.
EMS TRAINING PROGRAM OFFERS OPTIONS
Rappahannock Community College is committed to providing access to high-quality Emergency Medical Service education. The college, which serves a 12-county service region, offers basic Emergency Medical Technician training and is the only facility in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula that offers Advanced EMT and Paramedic classes.
Instruction is provided at both the Warsaw and Glenns campuses, and the curriculum is offered through a variety of avenues, including online and in-person. Debt-free tuition assistance is available for all RCC EMS classes.
The basic EMT class is offered in-person at the Glenns campus. The program produces competent, entry-level technicians who serve the community with basic life support care via the Virginia EMS infrastructure. Upon completion of the program, students are eligible to test for National Registry and Commonwealth of Virginia certifications.
Advanced EMT and Paramedic certification students have the option of taking their advanced classes online and completing the labs one evening a week at either campus along with Saturday sessions as needed. For those professionals who prefer face-to-face instruction, RCC offers advanced classes one day a week at the Glenns campus.
For more information on taking EMS classes at RCC, contact Ellen Vest at evest@rappahannock.edu; or 804/758-6777.
LOCAL CRAFTERS, VENDORS NEEDED
The King George Fall Festival will celebrate the 61st year of the annual event Oct. 12 at King George High School.
The Fall Festival Committee is looking for crafters, vendors and food trucks. To showcase and sell crafts and food, visit kgfallfestival.com and fill out the appropriate registration form. Contact kghsteacher@gmail.com for more information.
Crafters and vendors are needed for a show at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave., on Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will be held rain or shine. Concessions will be available for purchase. Admission and parking are free. Contact Mary Ann Seay at 540/845-6491; or fredfair123@gmail.com for more information.
The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15 Auxiliary will hold its annual Fall Vendor and Craft Fair in support of The Wounded Warrior Project on Nov. 9, at 3700 Fallwood Lane.
Vendors and crafters are needed for this event. For more information, email Lodge15Auxiliary@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.