WEAR A POPPY IN REMEMBRANCE
National Poppy Day is Friday. The red poppy, a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice, has been worn by Americans since World War I to honor those who served and died for our country in all wars. It reminds Americans of the sacrifices made by our veterans while protecting our freedoms.
Led by the American Legion Auxiliary each year, members of the American Legion Family Unit 290 of Stafford County distribute bright red memorial poppies during Memorial Day Weekend, May 24–27. Poppies are never sold. All donations received are used by the American Legion for programs to support the futures of veterans, active-duty military personnel and their families with medical and financial needs.
The American Legion Auxiliary will celebrate 100 years of service in November. For more information visit ALAforVeterans.org; or contact American Legion Post 290 at 540/659-4461 or Staffordpost290.org.
WOMAN’S CLUB AWARDS SCHOLARSHIPS
President Judy Rodgers, on behalf of the Spotsylvania County Woman’s Club, presented scholarships to four graduating seniors in Spotsylvania County.
Ava Purcell of Chancellor High School received a scholarship in the amount of $1,000. She will attend the University of Virginia and major in youth and social innovation.
Brett Pritchett of Spotsylvania High School received a scholarship in the amount of $1,000. He will attend Virginia Tech and major in business administration.
Sydney Helen Coffman of Spotsylvania High School received a scholarship in the amount of $1,000. She will attend Christopher Newport University and major in philosophy.
Elizabeth Rosell of Massaponax High School received a scholarship in the amount of $750. She will attend West Virginia University and major in histotechnology.
GOLF TOURNAMENT WILL SUPPORT STAFFORD KIDS
Stafford County Department of Social Services will host its 10th annual Golf Classic for Stafford Kids at Augustine Golf Club on June 19. Shotgun start is at 9 a.m. The day includes a buffet lunch, raffles, a silent auction and prizes.
The cost to pay is $85 for an individual, or $340 for a foursome. Proceeds from the tournament will be used to support the agency’s Special Welfare Fund which sets aside donated funds for community needs that are not met through typical funding streams at the state and federal level.
The fund supports an annual trip to Kings Dominion for children in foster care. It provides limited, one-time emergency assistance to high risk children and families involved with Child and Adult Protective Services.
It also supports the agency’s holiday program and community outreach efforts for income eligible children and families experiencing significant financial hardship. The agency’s holiday program has been in existence for more than 25 years and relies solely on donations to serve nearly 750 income eligible children and families annually with supplemental food and gift assistance.
To sponsor the tournament or participate, contact: Erin Riley at 540/658-8730; or erin.k.riley@dss.virginia.gov.
FABA AWARDS SCHOLARSHIPS
Five students from the Fredericksburg area have been awarded $15,984 in scholarships by the Fredericksburg Area Builders Association.
Jaqueline Llanos Hernandez, Massaponax High School class of 2019, and Bronson Kennedy McLeod, James Monroe High School class of 2019, were awarded a total of $6,000 from the Steigleder Family Scholarship Fund to attend the University of Richmond for 2019-2020 academic year.
Local residents and current University of Richmond students Lindsay Pett, 2017 graduate of Chancellor High School, and Nicholas Craig, 2018 graduate of St. John Paul the Great High School, were also awarded Steigleder Family Scholarships totaling $8,100 to be used toward their education at U of R for the 2019–2020 academic year.
Jacob Mitchell, James Monroe High School class of 2019, was awarded the first FAB Foundation Workforce Grant in the amount of $1,884, full tuition for HVAC education at Germanna Community College for the 2019-2020 academic year.
FESTIVAL SEEKS PERFORMING ARTISTS
The third annual Fredericksburg Performing Arts Festival is gearing up for another great year. Dance Matrix & Company is looking for adult performing artists to participate.
The festival will bring the performing arts community together for a weekend of classes, workshops and performances, highlighting the abundant diversity of the arts in Fredericksburg.
The festival will be held June 22 and 23 at the UMW Hurley Convergence Center, with workshops all day and evening showcase performances.
Artist application deadline is May 24; final announcements of the festival line up will be made on May 31. The Emerging Artist Project will allow a select group of younger performers ages 10-17 to participate as well.
Information and applications may be found on the company’s web site at dancematrixcompany.com; for questions, contact DMC at liv2dns@earthlink.net.
VOLUNTEER TO MENTOR STUDENTS
Germanna Community College is looking for volunteers to participate in the Germanna Mentoring Program. The program assists students in understanding early adulthood and navigating higher education. Mentors are needed for the fall semester.
Mentors must be age 21 or older, have an associate’s degree or higher and spend two hours a month with their mentee for a year.
For questions about the program or how to apply, email mentoring@germanna.edu; or call 540/834-1053.
BECOME A CHILD ADVOCATE
The Rappahannock Area Court Appointed Special Advocates program is seeking caring, reliable adults to become advocates for children who have been abused and/or neglected by their parents.
The CASA program trains volunteers to examine the children’s lives and make recommendations to judges about the children’s needs and whether they can safely live with their parents. Most children served by CASA are in foster care, though some are at home under protective orders.
CASA will train its next group of volunteers during a 5-class session that is tentatively scheduled to start in mid-July. If you’d like to take part, please contact CASA by June 3 at rappcasa@gmail.com or 540/710-6199.
CASA volunteers must be at least 21; have good interpersonal and communication skills; and be able to pass background checks and make at least a 1-year commitment to helping a child. To learn more, visit rappahannockcasa.com.
BEEKEEPERS TO HOLD SPRING MEETING
The Virginia State Beekeepers Association will hold its spring meeting at the Fredericksburg Hospitality House and Conference Center, May 31 and June 1.
Speakers include Kim Flottum, Dr. Jennifer Tsuruda, Peter Borst and Jody Conway.
Walk-in registration will open at noon on May 31 and 8 a.m. on June 1.
Membership in the VSBA is open to beekeepers and non-beekeepers, alike. Annual dues are $12, or $10 through local associations.
For more information and registration visit virginiabeekeepers.org/vsba-spring-2019-meeting.
DRC PREPARES TO ROCK THE BLOCK
The disAbility Resource Center is going to Rock the Block once again at its annual block party on June 29, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The day will feature entertainment, food, lawn games, an art show and lots of vendors to learn and buy from. Proceeds will support dRC services.
Vendors, volunteers and art show submissions are needed. Vendors can be from nonprofit or for profit organizations and can sell their wares. To become a vendor, link to the vendor registration form under the block party heading at cildrc.org.
Volunteers are also needed. Link to Sign Up Genius at signupgenius.com/go/10c0a4da8ad2fa3ff2-rock to help the dRC with set up, take down, helping volunteers to their designated spots, scooping ice cream and more. In addition, submissions of art work are needed for the dRC second annual Art Show. More information is available on the dRC website.
For questions or more information, contact Kelly Keiser or Debe Fults at 540/373-2559; or drc@cildrc.org.
TELEMARKETING CAMPAIGN SET
TO BEGIN
Fraternal Order of Police Rappahannock Area Lodge 15 will soon begin its annual telemarketing campaign. Representatives will contact local businesses selling advertising in its 2020 calendar and asking for contributions to the lodge. The campaign will run into the fall.
The local lodge provides support and fellowship for law enforcement officers; financial assistance to local law enforcement agencies for community outreach programs; scholarships for the spouses, children and grandchildren of lodge members; and sponsors the Cops and Kids Project and Cub Scout Pack 325.
Generally, contributions are picked up by a lodge representative wearing Fraternal Order of Police clothing and carrying proper retired law enforcement identification.
Contact the lodge at 540/891-0491 with questions about the campaign.
EXPLORE CIVIL WAR SITES BY CANOE
Friends of Wilderness Battlefield will host its Civil War Canoe Trip on June 22. National Park Service Historian Greg Mertz will lead a daylong canoe tour of Civil War sites along the Rapidan River, bringing to life such notables as Stonewall Jackson, George Custer and J.E.B. Stuart. The trip will afford the opportunity to visit the historic sites on the river, many that are not accessible by land.
The group will depart Ely’s Ford at 8:30 a.m., be transported to Germanna and float back to Ely’s ford, arriving about 3 p.m. This will be a long day on the water. Bring a lunch, cooler, sunscreen, wipes, medications and anything else you think you might need.
The group is limited to 29 participants; first come, first served.
This is a fund raising effort for FoWB and the cost of the day is $50 per person, with half of that covering canoe rental. FoWB will receive the other half. Participants who wish to be paired with a particular person should note that on the comments section of the registration form.
Register at fowb.org; pay by credit card, PayPal or mail in a check.
NOMINATIONS ACCEPTED FOR WALL OF HONOR
The Fredericksburg Memorials Advisory Commission is seeking nominations to the city Wall of Honor for 2019. The Wall of Honor recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the welfare of the city and the betterment of society.
Nominees must have been deceased for at least one year prior to the nomination. Nominations may be submitted by any person, except immediate family members.
The Wall of Honor Application is available at fredericksburgva.gov. Questions may be directed to Tonya Lacey, clerk of the City Council, at tlacey@fredericksburgva.gov.
Deadline for submission is June 1.
REGISTER FOR PRESCHOOL
FPI Preschool is registering students for its 2019–20 school year. Located at 810 Princess Anne St., it is the only cooperative preschool in the area and offers 3- and 4-year-old classes in a play-based learning environment. For more information, visit fpionline.org. More information is available at 540/509-1374; or membership@fpionline.org.
Peace Christian Preschool, will host an open house for new and prospective students and their families on May 30, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The preschool, located at 5590 Kings Highway, King George, has openings for 3- and 4-year-olds in its Monday-Wednesday morning class. For more information 540/775-7529 or 540/644-0934; or visit peacekg.com.
Redeemer Lutheran Preschool is registering students for its 2019–20 program. The preschool is located at 5120 Harrison Road and offers 3- and 4-year-old classes in a safe, loving Christian environment. For more information, visit embracedbyhim.org, and click on “preschool.” More information is also available by email at preschool@embracedbyhim.org; or 540/898-4748.
Regester Chapel Children’s Center in Stafford has openings for the 2019–20 school year. A morning out program is available for 2- and 3-year-olds who are not potty trained; and a preschool program is available for 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Children must be age appropriate by Sept. 30. Call Donna at 540/720-7860 for more information.