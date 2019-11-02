JOIN INSULIN CARAVAN TO CANADA
Ann Ridgeway, Democratic candidate for delegate in the Virginia General Assembly’s 30th District, will join a bus caravan to Canada to help people buy cheaper insulin.
The one-day trip is scheduled for Dec. 8. Buses will leave from Morgantown, W.Va., and the cost is $100 per person. Tickets may be purchased and donations may be made at insulincaravan.eventsmart.com/events/caravan-to-canada.
Those wishing to purchase insulin in Canada as part of the caravan will need an up-to-date passport and should immediately begin the process to obtain one. The process can take six to 10 weeks. Forms may be obtained online at travel.state.gov/content/travel.html. That site also lists the closest post offices that issue passports.
Those interested in joining the trip from Virginia have the option to meet in Culpeper on Dec. 7, to spend the night. Carpools will leave for Morgantown, W.Va., on the morning of Dec. 8 to join the West Virginia participants.
For more information about the trip, visit facebook.com/groups/VAinsulin4all, or email questions to insulincaravan@gmail.com. Ann Ridgeway’s campaign website can be found at ridgewayfordelegate.com.
TRY OUT FOR TRAVEL BASKETBALL
Local travel basketball club Unity Sports Academy will hold tryouts for the 2019-2020 season on Nov. 17 at Massaponax High School, 8201 Jefferson Davis Highway.
Players in the 10U-11U age group will try out from 2 to 3:30 p.m.; registration begins at 1:30 p.m. Players in the 12U-14U age group will try out from 3:30 to 5 p.m.; registration begins at 3 p.m.
Email the club at admin@unitysportsacademy.org for more information.
FREE PORTRAITS ON VETERANS DAY
To continue to honor our veteran heroes, retired U.S. Marine combat cameraman Michael Schellenbach will present Still Heroes, Still Photos at Porter Branch Library.
All military veterans are invited to a free individual photo shoot on Nov. 11 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Each veteran will receive a free digital copy of their individual portrait to share with friends and family.
Personalize portraits with medals/ribbons, uniform items, “Retired” hat or flags.
Portraits may be downloaded at schellenbachphotography.com/veterans.
Porter Library is located at 2001 Parkway Blvd., Stafford.
VOTE THEN VISIT MUSEUM FOR FREE
Bring your “I Voted” sticker to the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage Tuesday through Saturday, and enjoy a free admission to the museum. Thanks to James Madison Jr., primary architect of the Constitution of the United States, Americans have a voice through voting. Vote and visit!
The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage is located at 129 Caroline St., Orange.
STUFF A STOCKING FOR A CHILD
Embrace Treatment Foster Care wants all of its children to experience the excitement of the holiday season. It is collecting stocking stuffers for local children in foster care.
Donations may be dropped off at Katora Coffee, 619 Caroline St., starting Monday through Dec. 6.
Gift ideas include headphones, small toys, phone chargers, lip gloss, hair ties, nail polish, socks, Play-Doh, Lego, mittens, Matchbox cars, mini book lights, movie tickets, bath bubbles, hand warmers, coffee or tea, and gift cards.
For more information, contact Gretchen Rusden, Foster Parent Recruitment Coordinator, at 540/613-5120; or Gretchen.Rusden@embracetfc.com.
BLUEBIRD SOCIETY TO HOST BIENNIAL MEETING
Members of the Virginia Bluebird Society will host its 2019 biennial meeting on Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St.
The keynote speaker will be Bet Zimmerman Smith from the North American Bluebird Society
The registration fee is $40 for VBS members and $50 for non-VBS members. The fee includes continental breakfast, lunch, programs and door prizes.
Sessions include topics on Pest & Predator Management, Bluebird Photography with David Kinneer and How to Attract Bluebirds to Your Yard.
More details and registration may be found at Virginiabluebirds.org.
LIONS TO HOST ART, WINE SHOW
The Spotsylvania Lions Club will host its 21st annual Art and Wine Show at the Fredericksburg Country Club on Friday, from 6 to 9 p.m. All are invited to taste some excellent wines and hors d’oeuvres, peruse original works of art and meet the artists, partake in the silent auction and enjoy lively music provided by a creative DJ. The 2019 White House Ornament will also be available at the show.
Proceeds from the event will help the club fulfill its mission of serving the residents of Spotsylvania County by returning 100 percent of the funds collected to the community.
Tickets are $45 per person or two for $80. For more information, ticket purchases or sponsorship opportunities, contact Lion Tom Gorsuch at tgorsuch@gmail.com.
HAIR CUTS SUPPORT SCHOLARSHIPS FOR MILITARY
Getting a haircut now through Veterans Day will support service member and veteran scholarships as a part of Sport Clips Haircuts annual “Help A Hero” campaign. The Help A Hero Scholarship program is designed to reduce the burden of college, graduate and technical school tuition often needed to pursue post-military careers and is administered by the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S.
Anyone can support the cause by making a donation when checking out at a Sport Clips location. On Veterans Day, the company donates an additional dollar for every haircare service to the scholarship program.
Many locations are also offering free haircuts to service members and veterans with valid military identification; visit sportclips.com for participating stores and store hours.
DONATE FOOD AT DESIGN CENTER
Momentum Design Center will collect canned goods and dry goods through Nov. 15.
Donations will be accepted at their office at 2225 Plank Road during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Donations will be given to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank.
FAMILY OFFERS VOLLEYBALL SCHOLARSHIP
The family of Douglas Frank Brown will offer the Diggin’ for Dougie Memorial Scholarship to two area students who plan to play volleyball at the collegiate level.
Two students, male or female, will be selected from area high schools to receive the $500 award. Applicants must provide a high school transcript, verification of an offer to play volleyball at the collegiate level, and a 300-word essay detailing the impact volleyball has made on the student’s life with the completed application. A letter of recommendation is optional, but only one letter will be accepted per applicant.
Applications are available through high school counseling departments or by emailing n2outdoorvb@yahoo.com. Applications must be postmarked by March 20, 2020.
HELP FOOD CLOSET BUY TURKEYS
The Culpeper Food Closet has kicked off its annual “Buy-A-Bird” campaign. Monetary donations are being sought to buy turkeys for traditional Thanksgiving meals provided to Culpeper families in need.
The average cost of each frozen turkey is $15. Last year 650 turkeys were distributed to families; organizers expect a slightly higher need this year. Monetary donations are being sought because organizers do not have space to store donated turkeys.
The Culpeper Food Closet receives no funds from local, state or federal agencies. It operates through more than 90 volunteers and is always in need of more. Contact Billy Green at 540/547-2342; or billyandjulia@vabb.com.
CLASS OF ’69 READIES FOR REUNION
The James Monroe High School Class of ’69 will hold its 50th reunion on Nov. 16, 6 to 9 p.m., at the Knights of Pythias, 330 Wallace Lane.
The evening will feature a DJ, pizza, wings and desserts. There will be a cash bar, or bring your own bottle.
Tickets are $25 per couple or $12.50 per ticket. Make checks payable to “JM Class of ’69,” and mail to Dennis “Scootie” Ferrara, 4402 Hilltop Court, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. For more information call 540/604-1558.
CO-OP COLLECTS OLD T-SHIRTS
Fredericksburg Food Co-op volunteers are making earth-friendly reusable bags from extra T-shirts. The group gives them away for free every Saturday at the Farmers Market.
Donate old concert, vacation and walk T-shirts—whatever isn’t needed anymore—on Saturdays, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Fredericksburg Farmers Market at Hurkamp Park located at William, Prince Edward and George streets.
