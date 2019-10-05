GET ONE-ON-ONE WITH CANDIDATES
Central Rappahannock Regional Library will host local legislative candidates today, 1–5 p.m., at Howell Branch. Members of the public are welcome to sign up for four-minute slots for one-on-one conversation with candidates of their choice. Sign-up begins at 1 p.m., and the event starts at 2 p.m. with candidate introductions.
This event is presented in partnership with the League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg Area, Stafford County Branch of the NAACP, National Pan–Hellenic Council of Greater Fredericksburg, and Fredericksburg Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.
All General Assembly candidates in the Nov. 5 election have been invited to participate.
Senate of Virginia candidates Amy Laufer (D), district 17; Ronnie Ross (D), district 27; Qasim Rashid (D), district 28; Scott Surovell (D), district 36; and Virginia House of Delegates candidates Heather Mitchell (R), district 2; Joshua Cole (D), district 28; Neri Canuhi (D), district 54; and Jess Foster (D), district 88 have confirmed their attendance.
This special event is part of CRRL’s Get Ready to Vote initiative, which encourages all eligible voters to register, get informed, and cast their vote. The library offers resources for voter information, classes on citizenship and naturalization, and links to party platforms and other essential information at librarypoint.org/voting-answers. Visit any library branch to pick up your very own pocket Constitution, available while supplies last.
WRITERS TO HOST PARADE OF PROSE
Riverside Writers will sponsor its annual Parade of Prose on Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m., at Salem Church Library. Featured speaker Clifford Garstang will lead a workshop, followed by a book talk, reading and book signing. The event is free and open to the public.
Garstang is the author of “The Shaman of Turtle Valley,” “What the Zhang Boys Know” and the short story collection “In an Uncharted Country.” He is also the editor of “Everywhere Stories: Short Fiction from a Small Planet,” a series of anthologies of stories set around the world. His work has appeared in Bellevue Literary Review, Blackbird, Cream City Review, Los Angeles Review, Tampa Review and elsewhere, and has received Distinguished Mention in the Best American Series.
For more information visit riversidewriters.com.
IS YOUR POOCH TOP DOG?
For the third year, local nonprofit Semper K9 will host its dog Olympics, the Obedience Olympiad. This family-friendly event will take place Midway at the Prince William County Fairgrounds in Manassas on Saturday.
Competition events include a full obstacle course, urban environments, retrieval course and more. Registration to compete is $40 and includes an event T-shirt. Participation in the costume contest and parade is $10.
Spectators are $5 for an
individual or $10 for a family. There will be a bounce house for children, food, vendors and more. Operation Paws for Homes will be on-site with an adoption event for dogs looking for a loving place to call home.
The full event lineup, schedule and registration are available at semperk9.org/olympiad.
BUSINESS TO CELEBRATE WITH STUFF THE TRUCK
Couponing for a Cause will celebrate two years in business and its first year as an open community pantry by hosting a Stuff the Truck event on Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held in the parking lot of Giant Food, 10346 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania.
Monetary donations, non-perishables and household and hygiene items will be accepted. There will be entertainment for children, a bake sale, a drawing for prizes and more.
For more information about Couponing for a Cause, visit couponing4acause.org.
HELP FOOD CLOSET BUY TURKEYS
The Culpeper Food Closet has kicked off its annual “Buy-A-Bird” campaign.
Monetary donations are being sought to buy turkeys for traditional Thanksgiving meals provided to Culpeper families in need. The Culpeper Food Closet, SWIFT Inc., and Culpeper Human Services coordinate the effort and resources that make the event successful.
The average cost of each frozen turkey is $15. Last year 650 turkeys were distributed to families, and meals were provided to 90 elderly and shut-ins, totaling 1,778 Thanksgiving meals.
Organizers expect a slightly higher need this year. Monetary donations are being sought because organizers do not have space to store donated turkeys.
The Culpeper Food Closet receives no funds from local, state or federal agencies. It operates through more than 90 volunteers and is always in need of more. To see firsthand how it operates, facility tours are available. Contact Billy Green at 540/547-2342; or billyandjulia@vabb.com.
HAUNTED HOPYARD RUN OCT. 20
Ainsley’s Angels Race Series presents the fourth annual Haunted Hopyard 5K on Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Hopyard Farm Clubhouse in King George County.
Participants are encouraged to dress in costume and enjoy a flat, even run through the community. The event also includes a 1-mile kids’ fun run. Carnival games begin at 2 p.m., followed by the race start at 3 p.m.
Ainsley’s Angels of Fredericksburg started in 2016 and is a local chapter of a national group that promotes inclusion activities so people of all skills levels can experience endurance events. More than 30 “athlete riders” in specialized wheelchairs already have signed up, and race organizers expect 150 to 200 riders and “angel runners” who push the chairs.
The Hopyard clubhouse is at 5888 Coakley Drive in King George. To register, go to ainsleysangels.org/raceseries.
PARKS SURVEY SEEKS PUBLIC INPUT
The Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Events Department is conducting an online survey to gather community input on its parks and facilities. This survey is a follow-up to the recent public open houses hosted at the Dorothy Hart Community Center on Aug. 12 and 13.
This survey is the important second step in a months-long process designed to help the city determine the future of its parks. Lose Design of Nashville, Tenn., has been hired by the city to perform a Parks and Recreation Strategic Plan which will serve as a guide for the city’s development, expansion and improvement of parks and recreation facilities for many years into the future.
The survey may be found at surveymonkey.com/r/Fred_Parks. The deadline to take the short survey is Oct. 14.
For more information, contact Jane Shelhorse, Director of Parks, Recreation and Events Department at 540/372-1086; or fredparksrec.com.
UNDERHILL TO LEAD COFFIN BUILD, TEACH WOODWORKING CLASS
Roy Underhill, host of “The Woodwright’s Shop,” one of the longest running how-to shows on PBS, will conduct a Halloween wooden coffin build.
Lifepoint Church Spotsylvania, 5050 Gateway Blvd., will host the event Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Tickets are $20 per person and available on Eventbrite. Volunteer opportunities are available.
Underhill will teach his signature hand-cut dovetail joints at The Workshop following the build. The class fee is $100 per person and tickets are limited.
For more information contact Tim Eggers at 540/358-5418 or 540/287-8575.
SEE ‘ANNIE’ WITH FRIENDS OF CHATHAM
Friends of Chatham has reserved seats for the performance of “Annie” on Oct. 24. Complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served at a private reception starting at 5 p.m., followed by dinner and the show.
Tickets are $80 a person, and checks should be mailed to Friends of Chatham, c/o Patsy Thompson, Box 36, Fredericksburg, VA 22404. Remember to indicate your check is for this event, how many are in your party and if there is someone in particular you would like to be seated with. Please note that gratuity is not included in the ticket price.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts is located at 95 Riverside Parkway, in Stafford.
The Friends of Chatham is a registered non profit corporation with a formal agreement with the National Park Service to raise funds that will further the preservation and interpretation of historic Chatham. Chatham is managed by the National Park Service as a component of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park.
LIBRARY TO HOST EXHIBITION, RECEPTION FOR DAVIES
Central Rappahannock Regional Library will host the traveling exhibition for this year’s Strong Men & Women in Virginia History through Oct. 30, at Fredericksburg Branch. The Library of Virginia, in partnership with Dominion Energy, honors seven distinguished African American leaders annually by recognizing them as Strong Men & Women in Virginia History. According to the Library of Virginia, these individuals, past and present, are chosen based on their “contributions to the state, the nation, or their professions.”
This year’s exhibition honors minister, civic leader and former Fredericksburg mayor Lawrence Davies for his work in Fredericksburg community affairs, his decade of service as the first African American elected to Fredericksburg’s city council and his 20 years of service as the city’s first African American mayor. Davies has spurred the creation of low-income housing and affordable busing, has been an advocate for increased access to mental health treatment and supported a community wellness coalition. Davies served as pastor of Shiloh (Old Site) for 50 years and was honored in 2016 by Leadership Fredericksburg for his integrity and vision.
Fredericksburg Branch will host a reception in honor of Lawrence Davies on Friday, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
More information is available at edu.lva.virginia.gov/strong-men-women-in-virginia-history.
FOOD BANK AWARDED RED NOSE GRANT
The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank has received a $10,000 grant from the Red Nose Day Foundation to help fund Food4Families, which provides emergency food resources through approximately 30 school pantries. Funding will be used to increase distribution to children and their families in our community, who are struggling with hunger.
Red Nose Day Fund is run by Comic Relief Inc. and their mission is “to end childhood poverty- one nose at a time.” Every year it hosts a special on NBC where celebrities come together to raise money and talk about giving. Money raised goes to children’s programs to help fund shelters, education, safety, and many more resources children suffering in poverty need.
FAMILY OFFERS VOLLEYBALL SCHOLARSHIP
The family of Douglas Frank Brown will offer the Diggin’ for Dougie Memorial Scholarship to two area students who plan to play volleyball at the collegiate level.
Two students, male or female, will be selected from area high schools to receive the $500 award. Applicants must provide a high school transcript, verification of an offer to play volleyball at the collegiate level, and a 300-word essay detailing the impact volleyball has made on the student’s life with the completed application. A letter of recommendation is optional, but only one letter will be accepted per applicant.
Applications are available through high school counseling departments or by emailing n2outdoorvb@yahoo.com. Applications must be postmarked by March 20, 2020.
SUPPORT SPOTSY DOG PARK
Giant Food at Harrison Crossing will sponsor the dog park through its Community Bag Program during October. Purchase the sturdy shopping bags from the turnstile at checkout 18 for $2.50, and $1 will be donated to Spotsy Dog Park.
The same Giant Food location will host a rummage sale on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to benefit the dog park. The sale will include expensive cookware, cookbooks, handmade pottery and more. Donations for the sale may be dropped off through Friday at the store.
Additional donations may be made online at spotsydogpark.org. A $25 donation will buy one section of fence.
For more information contact Bob Biscoe at 540/907-9609; or by email at realmover@aol.com.
BAND OF MOTHERS GALA TICKETS NOW ON SALE
The Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4 will host its Band of Mothers Gala on Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 6:30 to 11 p.m., at the Fredericksburg Hospitality House, 2801 Plank Road.
Cynthia Ventura, founder and president of Angel Bikes Inc., will be the guest speaker. A $60 ticket includes a three-course meal, silent auction and dancing with DJ Willie T. A cash bar will be available. Proceeds benefit the chapter’s missions.
The event is limited to 150 tickets. For tickets contact Normine Brown at normineallenbrown@msn.com; or Debbie Krieter at bsmva4@gmail.com.
Payment must be received by March 18, 2020, to secure seating. Mail a check payable to “Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg” to Box 91, Fredericksburg, VA 22404; write “Gala” in the memo line.
LOCAL CRAFTERS, VENDORS NEEDED
The King George Fall Festival will celebrate the 61st year of the annual event Saturday at King George High School.
The Fall Festival Committee is looking for crafters, vendors and food trucks. To showcase and sell crafts and food, visit kgfallfestival.com and fill out the appropriate registration form. Contact kghsteacher@gmail.com for more information.
Crafters and vendors are needed for a show at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave., on Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will be held rain or shine. Concessions will be available for purchase. Admission and parking are free. Contact Mary Ann Seay at 540/845-6491; or fredfair123@gmail.com for more information.
The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15 Auxiliary will hold its annual Fall Vendor and Craft Fair in support of The Wounded Warrior Project on Nov. 9, at 3700 Fallwood Lane.
Vendors and crafters are needed for this event. For more information, email Lodge15Auxiliary@gmail.com.
