BLUE STAR MOTHERS
TO HOST FUNDRAISER
Score a great meal and help Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg at Chipotle Mexican Grill, 3501 Plank Road, on June 2 from 4 to 8 p.m. Funds raised from this event will be used to support sending chapter members to a convention in Minnesota.
The convention will allow members to share ideas on how to support not only the caring packages but other groups who help our service men and women overcome any trauma that occurred while serving our country. These ideas are priceless and will allow Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg to build on its future programs. Blue Star Mothers send more than 1,500 packages yearly to deployed troops through its Fredericksburg Chapter, alone.
Bring the flyer in, show it on your smartphone or tell the cashier you are supporting the cause to help contribute 33 percent of your meal to the Fredericksburg Chapter of Blue Star Mothers of America. For a flyer or more information visit facebook.com/events/156352291931226; email Teresa Sumners at sumnerst@hotmail.com with questions or for clarification.
DRC OFFERS LEAP
TRAINING SESSIONS
The disAbility Resource Center will offer the LEAP, Leadership for Empowerment and Abuse Prevention, program for teens and young adults during the summer. LEAP provides training by people with disabilities for people with disabilities about prevention of abuse by establishing healthy relationships with others. The class is offered at no cost and runs seven sessions beginning at 10 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and one Friday from June 19 to July 17. Classes are approximately two hours each. LEAP is a program developed by the Partnership for People with Disabilities associated with Virginia Commonwealth University. To learn more or to register, contact Cheryl Lloyd at 540/373-2550; or clloyd@cildrc.org.
PRIZE MONEY DOUBLES FOR COMPETITION
Prize money for the Piedmont Symphony Orchestra Young Artist Competition will be doubled in 2020 thanks to the Philip A. Hughes Foundation which is co-sponsoring the competition and matching the previous scholarship award money. More information about the foundation may be found at philapalooza.org.
The competition is open to student instrumentalists under the age of 19 as of Feb. 15, 2020, who are residents of Clarke, Culpeper, Fauquier, King George, Madison, Orange, Prince William, Rappahannock, Spotsylvania, Stafford or Warren counties or independent cities within those counties. The first-place winner will receive a $3,000 scholarship prize, second place will receive $1,500, and third prize will receive $1,000.
To participate, each applicant must submit a high-quality CD of their solo by Oct. 12, 2019. For more details about the application process and to receive an application, visit piedmontsymphony.org; or contact Debbie Gilbert by email at jdgilbert99@gmail.com.
WOMAN’S CLUB HOSTS PARTY AT HUGHES HOME
The Spotsylvania County Woman’s Club hosted a party at Hughes Home Assisted Living in Fredericksburg on May 18. Between 35 and 40 residents enjoyed cupcakes, ice cream, potato chips and punch while being visited by Shannon, a Sheltie therapy dog brought in by Sandy Smith.
The residents were delighted with the therapy dog. Shannon was very docile and let the residents pet her.
The afternoon fun ended with Mary Lee Carter, a member of the Woman’s Club, playing the residents’ favorite hymns on the piano, accompanied by other club members and residents singing along. All in all it was a fun afternoon for both residents and club members.
STUDENTS AWARDED SCHOLARSHIPS
Two students from the Fredericksburg area have been awarded $2,500 scholarships from Virginia Credit Union.
The students were selected on the basis of scholastic achievement, community service, extracurricular activities, an essay and work to help cover the cost of education.
Maria Parent of Spotsylvania County, a senior at Courtland High School, and Seth Usher of Fredericksburg, a sophomore at George Mason University are two of the 30 credit union members to receive a scholarship for the coming academic year as part of Virginia Credit Union’s popular scholarship program.
EMPLOYEES RECEIVE SCHOLARSHIPS
Wegmans will award college tuition assistance to 1,755 new recipients for the upcoming academic year. The company expects to pay out approximately $5.1 million in tuition assistance to both new and returning scholarship recipients during the 2019–2020 school year.
Isaiah Benton, Melody Bordenkircher, Josiah Ennis, Morsal Furmuli, Travis Giraldi, Reiley Matthews, Brent Raines, Ryan Swanson, Ahmani Thompson and Brandon Townsend have received a scholarship through the Wegmans Employee Scholarship Program.
Since the program began in 1984, more than 38,500 Wegmans employees have been awarded scholarships totaling $120 million.
J.JILL HOSTS CLOTHING DRIVE
J.Jill women’s fashion apparel retailer is hosting a clothing drive for Loisann’s Hope House. “Give clothes Share the Love” runs through Monday.
Donations of gently worn or new items will be accepted from customers in return for a generous discount. The clothing drive is part of J.Jill’s Compassion Campaign.