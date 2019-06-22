APPLY FOR COX CHARITIES GRANTS
The 2019 Cox Charities grant cycle is now open.
This year, $5,000 grants will be awarded to 15 nonprofits throughout the Commonwealth. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. July 1.
Cox employees are dedicated to giving back and supporting their friends and neighbors. It’s because of their generous contributions Cox Charities has been able to donate more than $1.1 million to charities across Virginia since 2010.
Cox Charities grants will be awarded to organizations that are federally tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the IRS Code with non-private foundation status or an equivalent government entity under section 170(c)(1) and in Cox Virginia’s service footprint. For complete details and to apply, visit CoxCharitiesVA.org.
OPTIMIST CLUB AWARDS SCHOLARSHIPS
The Optimist Club of Fredericksburg recently award scholarships to Stafford High School’s Michaela Sizemore and James Monroe High School’s Gina Elkins. These students were recognized as Students of the Month in their schools and were selected from more than 40 applicants. The Optimist Club of Fredericksburg has been supporting the youth of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania and Stafford counties for 44 years.
Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations with more than 80,000 adult and youth members in almost 3,000 clubs in the United States and throughout the world. To learn more about Optimist International, call 314/371-6000; or visit optimist.org.
G3CS MAKES HONOR ROLL
G3Community Services was recognized as a part of the 2019 Business Honor Roll program for its support of Stafford County’s public schools with programs such as Extraordinary Young Minds and The Bridge Program. G3CS received a commendation certificate from the Virginia School Board Association during a school board meeting in June.
GCubed Enterprises provided a mentorship program at 10 elementary schools to teach character development through science, technology, engineering, art and math; and an apprenticeship program that supported high school seniors as they transitioned to college, the military or the workforce. It provided volunteer coaches for Sea Pearch, Focus program and Career Café; sponsored a Chick-Fil-A breakfast for all elementary, middle and high school counselors; and donated 30 laptops, four robotics kits and 150 Thanksgiving and holiday dinners for SCPS families in need.
G3Community Services is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Stafford.
BEEHIVE PROGRAM SET TO OPEN
The 2019 Beehive Distribution Program will begin accepting applications July 1.
The program provides up to three beehive units directly to Virginia residents who are 18 or older. Individuals who receive equipment will be registered as beekeepers with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and are required to maintain the beehives in Virginia.
VDACS will review applications in the order they are submitted to the Beehive Distribution online application and registration system. When funding for the program has been exhausted, VDACS will suspend accepting applications. Applications will not carry forward from the previous fiscal year.
To learn more about the Beehive Distribution Program or submit an application, visit vdacs.virginia.gov/plant-industry-services-beehive-distribution-program.shtml.
TOURNAMENT
TO SUPPORT BLUE STAR MOTHERS
The Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4 will hold a golf tournament at Lake of the Woods Golf Course on Saturday. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
The tournament will feature captain’s choice, best ball, putting contest, prizes, silent auctions and mulligans. Four-person teams are $65 per person and includes green fees, cart and lunch. Hole sponsorships are needed at $100.
All proceeds benefit the Blue Star Mothers’ missions. To register in advance, mail a check to Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg, Box 91, Fredericksburg, VA 22404. Write GOLF on the memo line. To sponsor and register contact Faye Mohler at Fmohler@LOWA.org.
VOLUNTEER
FOR FOURTH
AT FERRY FARM
Volunteers are needed for the Fourth of July at Ferry Farm.
Please contact The George Washington Foundation at 540/373-3381, ext. 17, or sherman@gwffoundation.org for information on helping at the Independence Day event.
Opportunities include assisting with children’s games and crafts or event setup/take-down, as well as welcoming visitors and distributing programs.
Consider volunteering together as a business or community group.
BROADBAND ASSOCIATION AWARDS SCHOLARSHIPS
Julia Bogue, Alexander Poley and Kaniya Whiting of King George County, and Hannah Swann of Tappahannock have been named 2019 Virginia’s Future Leaders Scholarship winners by the VCTA—Broadband Association of Virginia, the Donald A. Perry Foundation and Atlantic Broadband.
The program is a statewide education initiative of the Virginia cable industry. The four winners of the scholarships were among 43 awarded to Virginia students this year by cable systems across the Commonwealth.
The VCTA and its member companies encourage area students to visit vcta.com for more information about the Virginia’s Future Leaders Scholarship program.
STUDENTS FOCUS ON SAFE DRIVING
Louisa County High School placed third in the statewide 2019 “Arrive Alive” teen safe driving campaign sponsored by Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety, the Virginia State Police, and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Highway Safety Office in partnership with State Farm Insurance and Allstate. Walker–Grant Middle School won first place in the “Arrive Alive” campaign.
More than 65 high and middle schools across the Commonwealth participated in the annual campaign. The high school campaign focused on reducing risks and preventing teen driver-related crashes during the high-risk warm weather months and during prom and graduation celebrations. The middle school campaign addressed passenger, pedestrian and bike safety, as well as establishing safe driving attitudes and behaviors prior to the driving years.
Louisa High School will receive $150. Walker–Grant Middle School will receive $500.
Brooke Point, Colonial Forge, Mountain View, North Stafford and Stafford high schools, and Louisa County and Shirley Heim middle schools also participated in the 2019 YOVASO Arrive Alive Campaign.