HOLIDAY GREENERY ON SALE NOW
This holiday season, Rappahannock Adult Activities will sell trees, wreaths and garland for the first time alongside their traditional poinsettias. RAAI’s gorgeous holiday blooms have graced church altars, historic homes and businesses for many years. The organization, which helps adults with disability thrive in our community, looks forward to decking the halls of families, houses of worship and businesses in the Fredericksburg area.
Holiday greenery and poinsettias can be purchased through Saturday at 601 Lafayette Blvd., the former Roxbury Mills Farm and Garden Center, Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Poinsettias can also be ordered online at rappahannockareacsb.org.
REC SCHOLARSHIP FUNDS AVAILABLE
Since 1996, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative has been powering the future with the Community Scholarship.
In 2020, 15 local students will be chosen to receive a $1,000 scholarship and two will be chosen to receive a $2,500 scholarship to help them in the pursuit of higher education. The applicant’s parent or guardian must be a REC member-owner.
There are three categories a student can apply to: students currently enrolled in a college, a high school senior planning to attend college, or a student planning to attend a trade school in 2020.
Applications are due Jan. 27, 2020, and can be accessed from myrec.coop/res/community/scholarship.cfm. Recipients will be notified in March 2020. Contact Brian Wolfe at 800/552-3904, ext. 5914 or communityscholarship@myrec.coop with questions.
MY PLUMBER CONDUCTS FOOD DRIVE
My Plumber Heating Cooling & Electrical is once again partnering with several local area food pantries to feed the community. The food drive, known as Warm Hands & Full Hearts, was established in 2005 and has collected and distributed a cumulative total of 85,218 pounds of food. This year, the company’s goal is to collect 5,000 pounds of food by Friday, bringing the total amount collected by the food drive to more than 90,000 pounds.
To rally support, the company is asking customers to contribute non-perishable food items during service calls. In return, customers will be given a discount of $2 off any service repair per item donated, up to a maximum of five items. The donations will be distributed among five Virginia counties including Stafford, Fauquier, Loudoun, Fairfax and Prince William, and also in Montgomery county in Maryland.
If customers are unable to donate items at the time of the service call, they can support the food drive through monetary donations to the Capital Area Food bank on the My Plumber Heating Cooling & Electrical Facebook page. One dollar can supply two meals for those in need.
For more information, visit myplumber.com or facebook.com/MyPlumberHandC.
MUSEUM PLANS SPECIAL EVENTS
The Port Royal Museum of American History will share postcards from days gone by on Dec. 28. Bring your own favorites and enjoy tea and cookies with others who have similar interests, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The museum will close in January and reopen on Feb. 15 with a Valentine Celebration. Volunteers will be available to guide you through the exhibits. There is no charge, but donations are greatly appreciated.
Plans are underway for Living History Day on April 25 and the most exciting July 4th event yet, with “George Washington” as special guest.
For special group tours that include the main Museum, the Old Port Royal School, Medical Museum, Portrait Gallery, 1750 Murray House and St. Peters Church, contact Carolyn Davis at 804/370-5285.
The May Yard Sale in 2019 was a huge success, and all donated items were appreciated. Another sale is planned for spring. Contact Historic Port Royal to donate items.
The museum is currently running a membership drive to increase support for restoration of the 1850 Lyceum and Masonic Hall. If you are not a member, please join. If you are a member, consider giving a membership to a friend or family member. A new benefactor will match funds received in new memberships. This is a great time to join the Historic Port Royal team.
BAND OF MOTHERS GALA TICKETS NOW ON SALE
The Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4 will host its Band of Mothers Gala on Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 6:30 to 11 p.m., at the Fredericksburg Hospitality House, 2801 Plank Road.
Cynthia Ventura, founder and president of Angel Bikes Inc., will be the guest speaker. A $60 ticket includes a three-course meal, silent auction and dancing with DJ Willie T. A cash bar will be available. Proceeds benefit the chapter’s missions.
The event is limited to 150 tickets. For tickets contact Normine Brown at normineallenbrown@msn.com; Helen Kenney at helenekenney@gmail.com.
Payment must be received by March 18, 2020, to secure seating. Mail a check payable to “Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg” to Box 91, Fredericksburg, VA 22404; write “Gala” in the memo line.
CONSERVATION DISTRICT TO OFFER SCHOLARSHIP
The L. Gordon “Link” Linkous Scholarship deadline has been extended to Jan. 10, 2020. Tri-County/City Soil & Water Conservation District will award one $500 scholarship to a rising or current student of an accredited post-secondary education institution from Fredericksburg or King George, Spotsylvania, or Stafford counties who is pursuing a conservation or environmental field of study.
Linkous spent more than 60 years advancing conservation in our area. This scholarship was created to support and inspire future stewards and leaders to follow in the footsteps of extraordinary conservationists.
Visit the Tri-County/City website at tccswcd.org; or email the education coordinator at mariya.hudick@tccswcd.org for the scholarship rules and application.
NONPROFIT OPENS NOMINATIONS FOR HOME REPAIRS
Rebuilding Together Fredericksburg is a local nonprofit organization that repairs and refurbishes homes for needy and disabled individuals in the City of Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania County and Stafford County.
If you are a low income or disabled homeowner and unable to make your own repairs, or if you want to nominate a needy homeowner, call 540/373-9807.
Applications may also be downloaded at rebuildingtogetherfbg.org, and mailed to Box 41280, Fredericksburg, VA 22404.
Requests are due by Jan. 17, 2020 for home modifications and repairs that will begin in April 2020.
The work is done at no cost for the most qualified applicants. The group is donor supported. Financial contributions to support these efforts may be made through PayPal, from the group’s Facebook page or website, or mailed to the post office box above.
SERVE SEEKS HELP FOR HOLIDAYS
SERVE is asking its neighbors to donate gift cards for its clients for the holidays. The organization needs $10 grocery cards for meat with holiday meal boxes, and $20 Walmart or Target cards for teenagers to pick out their gifts themselves. SERVE appreciates anything it is fortunate enough to receive. All donations are tax deductible.
CALL FOR PERFORMING ARTISTS
Once again, Dance Matrix & Company plans to bring the performing arts community together for an event to benefit a local Fredericksburg charity. The event will raise funds and awareness for Friends of the Rappahannock. The performance will be held in the newly renovated Fredericksburg Branch Library Theater on Feb. 1, 2020.
DMC invites artists to apply to perform in the fundraiser and hopes many different performing arts genres will participate: dancers, actors, musicians, singers and more.
The company has received a support grant from the Fredericksburg Arts Commission to help defray costs and artist fees, and all net proceeds from the event will be donated to Friends of the Rappahannock.
Artists may apply through Jan. 10, 2020, and will be selected through the application process. DMC will be opening applications to a small group of student artists as well.
Information and applications may be found on the company’s web site at dancematrixcompany.com. For questions, contact DMC at liv2dns@earthlink.net.
ARTSLIVE ACCEPTS YOUNG ARTIST APPLICATIONS
ArtsLIVE! is accepting applications for its 2020 Young Artist Competition. Students of piano, voice and instruments can find the requirements and application for the competition at artsliveva.org/yac. The application fee is $30. The application deadline is Friday.
Students selected will audition on Jan. 9 and 10, 2020, and the finals competition will be judged on Jan. 18, 2020, at Fredericksburg Baptist Church at 7:30 p.m. Winners in each category will receive scholarships and invitations to perform at ArtsLIVE! Annual Chamber Music Festival and future ArtsLIVE! sponsored events.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend the free finals concert. ArtsLIVE! is accepting donations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.