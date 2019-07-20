CLAIM FREE TICKET FOR MUSEUM DAY
Smithsonian magazine has designated Sept. 21 as the 15th annual Museum Day, an initiative in which participating museums across the United States open their doors for free to those who download a branded ticket.
The annual event allows museums, zoos and cultural centers from all 50 states to emulate the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.-based facilities, which offer free admission every day. More than 1,500 museums are expected to participate.
Those wishing to attend Museum Day 2019 can visit Smithsonian.com/museumday to learn more and download a Museum Day ticket beginning on Aug. 15.
Each ticket grants the ticket holder and one guest free access to any participating museum on Sept. 21. One ticket is permitted per email address.
A list of participating museums, which will be continually updated, can be found at Smithsonian.com/museumday/search.
FIRST RESPONDER SEEKS PHOTOS FOR TRIBUTE VIDEO
Jack Maxwell is a volunteer at Scottsville Volunteer Fire Department, and he would like to thank public safety officials across the Commonwealth of Virginia.
He is working on a project called Tribute to Fire and Rescue. “I want to honor the first responders who serve in the great Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Maxwell. This project will say thank you to every firefighter and EMS in the commonwealth.
Maxwell is looking for fire and rescue stations to send videos and pictures of their stations. They can email them to jack@jackmaxwell.org; or find the project on Facebook at facebook.com/Tribute-to-Fire-and-Rescue-2377227119223744.
KIDS TO COMPETE AT CANSTRUCTION JR.
The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank will host Canstruction Jr., for children g–ades K-12 who form teams and create unique structures built entirely out of food.
The inaugural theme is “Kids Can!” because kids really can do it all. The youth competition is very much like Canstruction, but allows kids to compete with their peers.
For the past seven years, the food bank has hosted Canstruction, where students and adults teamed up to enter the contest, which is the largest competition-style food drive in the United States. This year Canstruction will be divided to have teams of professionals compete in February 2020 with the student competition in October.
Teams are forming now, and this event is perfect for Scouts, sports teams, youth groups, after-school programs, or any group of students interested in an exciting and challenging event that makes a difference in their community.
For more information on Canstruction Jr. or Canstruction, visit fredfood.org.
BRAS FOR THE CAUSE SET TO RETURN
The Chancellor Lions Club Charities will sponsor its fifth annual bra designing contest to help raise awareness about breast cancer. All entry fees for “Bras for the Cause” will be donated to Mary Washington Healthcare Regional Cancer Center. The bras will be on display at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre for the months of September and October. October is Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Judging of the bras will take place Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre. The bras will be judged for Breast in Show, Most Original, Most Creative and Girl Scouts.
Registration forms are available at the information booth in the mall, Five Below Store in Central Park and online at Facebook.com/chancellorlions.
The entry fee is $5 each. You may enter as many times as you would like. Please have the exact amount as no change will be available.
Participants will be able to drop off the bras and fees at the Lions table at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 7, or they may be taken to the information booth in the mall from Sept. 1–6.
For any additional information, call Walter Pennino at 540/786-2867.
WOMAN’S CLUB ENTERTAINS RESIDENTS
The Spotsylvania County Woman’s Club provides entertainment for the residents of the Hughes Home. This month, residents enjoyed the songs of Ronnie Williams and the Carter Family Sound.
For the hour of fun, residents pick their favorite spot to sit and listen to the music. They sing along, some dance, and smiles abound throughout the room. Club members also participate in the singing and occasionally have an ice cream social with residents.
Different varieties of music are presented each month, from the Boogie Sisters, five women on guitars, to the Shady Grove Methodist Church Choir. Each group of singers is welcomed and enjoyed for an hour on the second Friday night of each month.
LOCAL STUDENTS ARE HONORED
AT SKILLSUSA
At the 2019 SkillsUSA Championships, held in Louisville, Ky., in June, Alexander Keller of Falmouth, a student at Stafford Senior High School, was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Architectural Drafting. Austin Seay of Spotsylvania County, a student at Spotsylvania Career & Technical Center, was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Collision Repair Technology.
STUDENTS ATTEND AVIATION CHALLENGE
Collin Buchanan of Fredericksburg recently attended Aviation Challenge Mach I, and Connor Buchanan and Ryland Egan of Fredericksburg recently attended Aviation Challenge Mach II at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, Huntsville, Ala.
The weeklong educational programs promote science, technology, engineering and math, while training students and with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.
These programs are specifically designed for students who have an interest in military aviation and the mechanics of flight. Students learn principles of aviation and put their knowledge to the test in a variety of flight simulators.
Taking the role of fighter pilots, students ran control systems and scenario-based missions as well as trained in water and land survival. At the end of the week, they returned in time to graduate with honors.
DONATE TECH
FOR TROOPS
Cox is partnering with the Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce, Northern Virginia Tech Council and AbleVets to collect technology for Tech for Troops, T4T. Tech donations will be refurbished by T4T and provided free of charge to veterans in need, who can also receive IT training and job opportunities.
To help reach the goal of collecting 5,000 donations in five weeks, drop off your tech donation at the Cox Solutions Store in Fredericksburg on Plank Road during business hours by Friday, July 26.
Tech for Troops can accept laptops with or without power adapters, working flat panel monitors, RAM, video cards and network cards, keyboards and mice, laptop bags,servers and network equipment, desktop computer towers, cellphones and tablets, and power and network cables.
All donations are tax deductible. Fill out a digital receipt at bit.ly/Tech4Troop. Don’t worry about data left of your devices; Tech for Troops wipes data with methods approved by the Department of Defense, National Security Agency and National Institute of Standards and Technology.
APPLY FOR POWER OF CHANGE GRANT
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s The Power of Change program is ready to support local charities and nonprofit organizations. Applications for funding can be submitted now through 5 p.m. Aug. 9.
Applications are available online at thepowerofchange.org. The website also provides guidelines for funding and a list of organizations who have previously been awarded funding.
Since 2008, The Power of Change has helped dozens of community groups by funding programs that feed the hungry, enhance performing arts programs, provide crisis support services and more throughout REC’s service territory. The program is funded by REC member–owners, who voluntarily round up their electric bill to the next whole dollar each month, contribute a set amount each month or make a onetime donation.
LEARN TO SQUARE DANCE AT LOW
The Lake of the Woods Square Dance Club will offer free beginner square dance drop-in sessions Aug. 9 and 23 and Sept. 13 from 7:30–9:30 p.m. Come to one or all sessions to learn a few easy steps. No dancing skills or special clothes are required.
Dances are held at the LOW Community Center located at 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove.
Square dance lessons at The Lake of the Woods will begin Sept. 18, and will run Wednesdays from 7:30–9:30 p.m. The cost for the fourteen lessons is $75.
Lessons will be held in the lower level of The Lake of the Woods Club House, 205 Lakeview Parkway, Locust Grove.
For more information, visit sites.google.com/view/lowsquaredanceclub/home; or text or call Dick at 703/298-6254.
FRIENDS SET
TO HOST ANNUAL RIVERFEST
Friends of the Rappahannock will celebrate 34 years of protecting the Rappahannock River at its annual crabfeast. Riverfest will be held at City Dock Park, 125 Sophia St., on Sept. 21, from 4–8 p.m., and features all-you-can-eat crabs, barbecue, open bar, live music, boat rides, live auction and raffle of local arts, vacations and experiences.
Tickets are available at riverfriends.org/riverfest. Early bird tickets are $100. On Aug. 1, tickets will increase to $125. Sponsorships are still available at different levels.
CRAFTERS, VENDORS NEEDED FOR SHOW
The Spotsylvania County Woman’s Club will have its fall craft and vendor show Sept. 21 at the Marshall Center, Spotsylvania Courthouse.
Crafters and vendors are needed for the event. Tables and electric outlets are available. For more information, email SCWC.VA@gmail.com; or call 540/273-3724.