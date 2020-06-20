REC AWARDS SCHOLARSHIPS
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative has awarded its 2020 Community Scholarship recognizing students for their dedication to excellence in learning and community service.
Rebecca Button of Caroline County; James Deane of Orange County; Liliana Kelley-Wagner, Charles Rosson and Taylor Talley of Louisa County; Gabrielle Miller and Nathan Richardson of Spotsylvania County; and Mikayla Rooper of Culpeper County were selected as 2020 Community Scholarship recipients.
Each year, REC offers the Community Scholarship to students advancing their career goals by attending a college or career and technical school. An applicant’s parent or guardian must be a member-owner of Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, and the applicant must be planning to enroll in an accredited educational or training institution. Scholarship recipients are selected based upon scholastic achievements, community involvement, recommendations and extracurricular activities.
WOMAN’S CLUB PRESENTS SCHOLARSHIPS
Spotsylvania County Woman’s Club has presented scholarships to two graduating seniors and one student who is continuing his education.
Nicole Choquette of Riverbend High School received $1,000; she will attend the University of Virginia and major in mathematics.
Madison Herndon of Riverbend High School received $1,000; she will attend Longwood University and major in nursing.
Brett Pritchett, a 2019 graduate of Spotsylvania High School, will attend Germanna Community College and major in business administration.
The Spotsylvania County Woman’s Club would like to congratulate all 2020 graduating seniors from Chancellor, Courtland, Massaponax, Riverbend and Spotsylvania high schools.
AMATEUR RADIO PREPS FOR VIRTUAL FIELD DAY
On the fourth full weekend of June, June 27–28, thousands of amateur radio enthusiasts will be involved in Field Day.
Prior to 2020, they’d meet at various locations in each state, but with the current pandemic, many will opt for the virtual Field Day, operating from their home base stations. More than 40,000 licensed operators will set up their temporary stations or operate from their home stations.
During the event manufacturers show off new technologies, equipment, antennas and other interesting items, and actively communicate to other operators via their sophisticated equipment.
One key function of amateur radio is the Amateur Radio Emergency Service or ARES, that is stood up during major catastrophes like dangerous weather or emergencies like 9/11. Ham operators engage in delivering urgent communication throughout the U.S. from one licensed operator to another, many of whom can operate on emergency generators if necessary.
For more information on Amateur Radio or Field Day, visit arrl.org.
GIRLS ON THE RUN RELEASES NEW PROGRAM
Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in 3rd through 8th grade to recognize their limitless potential and boldly pursue their dreams.
The Girls on the Run programs help girls develop key life skills including cultivating confidence, responding to oneself and others with care, and creating positive connections with peers and adults.
Because of school closures and social distancing measures, the program’s ability to serve girls has been impacted tremendously. Rising to the occasion through innovation, the program released, POWER UP, an interactive and fun at-home activity kit that combines the best parts of the Girls on the Run mission with new lessons and activities.
The kit is available for girls in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Rappahannock, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.
Kits are $49 and include the Power Up activity book, an exclusive GRL PWR T-shirt, physical activity guide, completion certificate and a few other fun surprises, delivered directly to her doorstep.
To purchase a kit, visit gotrpiedmont.org/Power-Up. If a girl is unable to afford a kit, there is an option during the registration process for a sponsored kit. To sponsor a kit for a girl, donate at raceplanner.com/donate/PiedmontPowerUPsponsor.
Visit gotrpiedmont.org or call 540/296-GOTR for more information.
