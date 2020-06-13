COOKING AUTISM AWARDS SCHOLARSHIP
Cooking Autism, Inc. has awarded its annual $2,000 scholarship to Jubilee Vera. This award will help her work toward finishing her degree as a special educator.
Vera began volunteering to help her community with Autism Society for Northern Virginia after a loved one was diagnosed with autism. She quickly learned the importance of advocating for those who had not yet found their voices.
Vera has spent the last two years working as a paraprofessional at Conway Elementary School in Stafford County Public Schools. Her coworkers boast of her compassion, contagious joy and enthusiasm for her students’ growth.
Cooking Autism, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose main mission is to supply life-skills programs to community members impacted by autism and other neurological challenges. To help support these community members, visit cookingautism.org.
TECH FOR TROOPS RECEIVES 30 IN 30 GRANT
Keep Virginia Beautiful has awarded Tech for Troops a grant award of $1,000 for its recycling project. The award is part of the group’s 10th annual “30 in 30 Green Grants.”
Government, non-profit, civic and service organizations in Virginia were invited to apply for grants of $500 to $1,000, describing how they plan to tackle an environmental concern in their community regarding litter prevention, recycling, cigarette litter prevention or community beautification.
Tech for Troops collects used technology that would usually end up in landfills, then refurbishes the laptops and other devices. It provides the reloaded technology, along with training, to veterans in need for free. This supports veterans who face two significant barriers when competing in the modern workforce: the lack of a computer and the lack of the skills needed to effectively use that computer.
Tech for Troops’ recycling program reduces electronic waste and the toxic substances found within them by collecting donated electronics, processing them with a team of skilled technicians and determining if it will be refurbished or properly recycled.
