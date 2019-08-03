LOCAL STUDENTS EXPLORE SPACE
AT ROCKET CENTER
Mackenzie Levi of Fredericksburg, and Kiefer Juliano and Noah Patterson of Stafford County recently attended Space Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala.
The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math, while training students and with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.
This program is designed for trainees who have a passion for space exploration. The students spent the week training with a team that flew a simulated space mission to the International Space Station, the Moon or Mars.
The crew participated in experiments and successfully completed an extravehicular activity, or spacewalk. The crew returned to earth in time to graduate with honors.
GET, GIVE A HAIR CUT BEFORE SCHOOL STARTS
Hair Cuttery will donate back-to-school haircuts to children who need it the most this summer. Through Aug. 15, for every child under 18 who purchases a haircut at one of Hair Cuttery’s salons, one free haircut certificate will be donated to an underprivileged child in the community.
Hair Cuttery aims to donate tens of thousands of free haircut certificates ahead of the new school year. Certificates will be distributed with the help of local government and nonprofit organizations in communities across the country.
LOCAL TEENS ATTEND ACLU SUMMER INSTITUTE
Navraj Singh of Courtland High School and Eesha Randawa of Massaponax High School joined almost 1,000 students from every state in the country for the opportunity receive firsthand experience from lawyers, lobbyists, community activists, and other experts during the American Civil Liberties Union’s annual Summer Advocacy Institute in Washington.
FAMILY LIFE CENTER TO HOLD COMMUNITY DAY
The Family Life Center at Bragg Hill will hold its 22nd annual Community Day on Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 400 Bragg Hill Drive, Fredericksburg.
The family-friendly, multicultural celebration will feature music, health and information tables, free food, games, giveaways, entertainment and activities.
To volunteer or participate in the event, call 540/371-3662.
BELMONT HORSE SHOW COMING UP
The Belmont Club of Women and the Belmont Ruritan Club will host the 79th annual Belmont Horse Show on Aug. 17 starting at 9 a.m. at 17301 Monrovia Road in Orange County.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Food will be available for purchase.
For more information, call 571/442-0655 or 540/854-5355; or email Belmonthorseshow@gmail.com.
BLUE RIDGE CHORALE SEEKING NEW SINGERS
Blue Ridge Chorale has announced its open house and rehearsals for the 2019 winter season.
An open house will take place Aug. 19 from 6:30–7:30 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St., Culpeper. This offers a chance to find out what BRC is all about, meet and greet old and new members and to preregister for the winter season.
Rehearsals, set to being Aug. 29, will take place Mondays from 6:30–8:30 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church. If you do not preregister at the open house, come early to register at rehearsal or visit brcsings.com to register online.
For more information, call 540/219-8837.
DESIGN BRAS
FOR THE CAUSE
The Chancellor Lions Club Charities will sponsor its fifth annual bra designing contest to help raise awareness about breast cancer. All entry fees for “Bras for the Cause” will be donated to Mary Washington Healthcare Regional Cancer Center. The bras will be on display at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre for the months of September and October. October is Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Judging of the bras will take place Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre. The bras will be judged for Breast in Show, Most Original, Most Creative and Girl Scouts.
Registration forms are available at the information booth in the mall, Five Below store in Central Park and online at Facebook.com/chancellorlions.
The entry fee is $5 each. You may enter as many times as you like. Plan to have the exact amount, as no change will be available.
Participants will be able to drop off the bras and fees at the Lions table at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre from 10 a.m .to 3 p.m. Sept. 7, or entries may be taken to the information booth in the mall from Sept. 1–6.
For additional information, call Walter Pennino at 540/786-2867.
LEARN TO SQUARE DANCE AT LOW
The Lake of the Woods Square Dance Club will offer free beginner square dance drop-in sessions Aug. 23 and Sept. 13 from 7:30–9:30 p.m. Come to one or all sessions to learn a few easy steps. No dancing skills or special clothes are required.
Dances are held at the LOW Community Center located at 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove.
Square dance lessons at The Lake of the Woods will begin Sept. 18, and will run Wednesdays from 7:30–9:30 p.m. The cost for the 14 lessons is $75.
Lessons will be held in the lower level of The Lake of the Woods Club House, 205 Lakeview Parkway, Locust Grove.
For more information, visit sites.google.com/view/lowsquaredanceclub/home; or text or call Dick at 703/298-6254.
VOLUNTEER TO MENTOR STUDENTS
Germanna Community College is looking for volunteers to participate in the Germanna Mentoring Program. The program assists students in understanding early adulthood and navigating higher education. Mentors are needed for the fall semester.
Mentors must be 21 or older, have an associate’s degree or higher and spend two hours a month with their mentee for a year.
For questions about the program or how to apply, email mentoring@germanna.edu; or call 540/834-1053.
LOCAL CRAFTERS, VENDORS NEEDED
The Spotsylvania County Woman’s Club will have its fall craft and vendor show on Sept. 21 at the Marshall Center, Spotsylvania Courthouse.
Crafters and vendors are needed for the event. Tables and electric outlets are available. For more information, email SCWC.VA@gmail.com; or call 540/273-3724.
The King George Fall Festival will celebrate the 61st year of the annual event Oct. 12 at King George High School.
The Fall Festival Committee is looking for crafters, vendors and food trucks. To showcase and sell crafts and food to the thousands of families who flock to the event, visit kgfallfestival.com, and fill out the appropriate registration form. Contact kghsteacher@gmail.com for more information.